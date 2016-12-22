Community ushers in Christmas Spirit
By Julie Ann Madden
From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s
A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.
Mount Marty College’s Division of Nursing Chief Nurse Administrator Dr. Diane Smith, of Akron, won the 2016 INA Northwest Region’s Nurse of the Year Award.
The Nurse of the Year Award recognizes an individual nurse who has made significant contributions to the professional advancement of nurses and improvement to the general welfare of communities and who has demonstrated leadership in the nursing profession.
Smith, a recent addition to the Mount Marty College faculty and longtime Akron Mercy Medical Clinic nurse received the recognition for her contributions
By Julie Ann Madden
From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron councilors requested a committee draft written guidelines for the Akron Gun Club’s shooting range.
At the Dec. 13 council meeting, Dan Rolfes reported he had
There will be a paper Dec. 21 but
there will be NO paper Dec.
Old Man Winter blasted the area with snow Saturday. City Employee Troy Leekley clears Akron streets at about 1:30 p.m. while state crews cleared Iowa Highways 3 and 12. According to the
Westfield councilors held their annual Christmas Lighting Contest this month. They announced the winners on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a monetary credit on their municipal utility bill. (Pictured) First place
By Julie Ann Madden
Christmas traditions in the Gale household included a lit Christmas tree, celebrating their grandfather’s birthday and attending Mass.
Akron-Westfield dancers bring home one of each: first, second and third places at the Dec. 3 Iowa State Dance Team Competition in Des Moines.
The Akron-Westfield Dance Team placed first in Class III Pom, received second
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron-Westfield faculty and staff held the annual National Honor Society induction ceremony on Nov. 14.
The
The Akron Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Hometown Christmas Nov. 30 was a huge success. The downtown was filled with people strolling around seeing the many decorations and activities in the businesses. To begin the festivities,
Akron councilors are considering moving and/or closing the Akron Gun Club’s shooting range, which is adjacent to the city’s brush pile (dump site) and located southwest of Central Valley Ag’s new bins.
The reason is for a
By Julie Ann Madden
For nine consecutive years, area residents have had an opportunity to enjoy a day of holiday shopping with friends and family members in
By Julie Ann Madden
At 4:16 p.m., Thursday afternoon the final bid came in for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Akron property at the corner of Iowa Highways 3 and 12.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team could not overcome a tenacious defense by West Sioux at the start of a War Eagle Conference game Dec. 13 in Hawarden, and the
By Steve Peterson
The first quarter of the Akron-Westfield vs. West Sioux boys’ War Eagle Conference contest Dec. 13 resembled two vehicles which had lost their battles to cold weather. Which
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield and West Lyon fought in a close wrestling dual at A-W Dec. 13 but West Lyon came out on top, 42-36.
West Lyon (WL) got nine
The basketball game for tonight (Fri., Dec. 16) against Clay Central-Everly has been moved up to a 4:45 p.m. start with the girls first due to possible bad weather.
The wrestling tournament at Elk Point-Jefferson scheduled for
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team faced a three-point deficit going into the fourth quarter following a third banked-in three-pointer of the game by South O’Brien here Dec. 9.
By Steve Peterson
A good start was not enough for Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team as it opened War Eagle Conference play against South O’Brien before a large home crowd Dec. 9.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield’s wrestling team went on the road to Onawa to battle West Monona (WM), Dakota Valley (DV) and Kingsley-Pierson (K-P) and came home with two dual wins Dec.
By Steve Peterson
Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the finals at the Westerner Invite and had a chance to be champions at the annual tournament held Dec. 10.
A-W’s senior
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield basketball fans made a soggy trip to Hull Nov. 29 as the Lady Westerners took on Trinity Christian.
A-W made
By Steve Peterson
One champion, one runner-up, one third place and two fifth-place finishers were highlights for Akron-Westfield wrestlers with the team finishing sixth at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament Dec. 3.
To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A
Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of
Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House
Saturday, Dec. 31
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Akron Care Center
David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight
Kody Waterman and Shandra Maier would like to announce the birth of their son, Carter Marvin Waterman. Carter was born on November 21, 2016, weighing seven pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.
A holiday concert at the Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts begins at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 (tomorrow).
It’s entitled “A Carol Christmas” and the school’s founders Kevin and Amy Linder say it’s
Angela M. Auchstetter and Mitchell K. Carey would like to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Angela Auchstetter, daughter of Steve and Mary Auchstetter of Hospers, Iowa, is a funeral
Michael and Val Hohenstein of Akron, Iowa, announce the marriage of their son, Jordan Hohenstein to Brittney Mikkelsen, the daughter of Luke Mikkelsen of Hurley, S.D., and Lisa Mikkelsen of Lennox, S.D.
Arlys Peters will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 15. The occasion will be observed with a small family gathering.
Arlys taught elementary school for 27 years. Arlys was
By Julie Ann Madden
Just how does one go about joining the Akron Gun Club?
That was one of the questions resulting from last week’s stories regarding a campground development’s