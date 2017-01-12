PC supervisors.tif

Horton takes supervisors’ oath; Kass, chairman for Plymouth County

Posted January 12, 2017 at 6:00 am

By Steve Peterson

Plymouth County supervisors met for the first time in 2017 on Jan. 3.

Judge Jeff Neary gave the Oath of Office to newly-elected Supervisor Gary Horton. The Akron man will represent District No. 5 for the next four years as he won election in November. Horton just retired as Akron City Administrator.

Supervisor Mark Loutsch of District No. 2, rural Le Mars, was also re-elected.

Horton’s committee duties will be Plains Area Mental Health Board; Plymouth County Planning Council; Synergy Board; Loess Hills Alliance Board Member; Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation liaison; Mental Health Crisis Board & Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health Board; and Northwest Iowa

Read Full Story…

    A-W Large Group Speech Recital is set for Sunday, Jan. 15

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.

    The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in

    Read Full Story…

    j IDOT roof off 12-26-2016.tif

    Rain, wind take its toll on the area

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were

    Read Full Story…

News

    Garden Club meets Tuesday

    Posted January 9, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.

    The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral

    Read Full Story…

    j dan rolfes.tif

    Taking Akron’s reins is an A-W alum

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    It’s been a few months since Akron councilors approved promoting the town’s Water-Wastewater Superintendent Dan Rolfes to be the next city administrator.

    Read Full Story…

    Akron Chamber Banquet to feature the ‘SPA Players’

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 will not only feature local musicians as the entertainment — but one has been inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of

    Read Full Story…

    j Diane Smith - Mt Marty college mug.tif

    Akron woman named ‘Nurse of the Year’

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.

    Read Full Story…

    j Christmas community brass choir.tif

    Community ushers in Christmas Spirit

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Julie Ann Madden

    From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s

    Read Full Story…

    REMINDER

    Posted December 21, 2016 at 12:24 am

    There will be a paper Dec. 21 but

    there will be NO paper Dec.

    Read Full Story…

    j Christmas Arden and LeVada Gale.tif

    Christmas tree: Annual tradition at Gales

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Julie Ann Madden

    Christmas traditions in the Gale household included a lit Christmas tree, celebrating their grandfather’s birthday and attending Mass.

    Read Full Story…

    j Christmas Westfield Gerald and Marilyn Bohr.tif

    Westfield Christmas Lighting Contest winners announced

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Westfield councilors held their annual Christmas Lighting Contest this month. They announced the winners on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a monetary credit on their municipal utility bill. (Pictured) First place

    Read Full Story…

Sports

    A-W: 1-1 duals at Le Mars

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.

    A-W

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls return to court with win

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls cruise past Jays

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team was hitting on all cylinders on offense as the Lady Westerners set a new season high with 68 points in a 68-31 win over Gehlen Catholic Jan. 3 in a

    Read Full Story…

    Eagles have no trouble with Westerners

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    It took a couple of reschedules for Akron-Westfield and Siouxland Community Christian (SCC) to clash on the hardwood at the Sioux City school Jan. 2.

    A-W wished

    Read Full Story…

    A-W can’t stay with Jays this time

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    A good start but not-so-good finish was the story as Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team welcomed Gehlen Catholic for a War Eagle Conference clash Jan. 3 and lost, 81-58.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W wrestler Henrich ranked fifth

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Solid progress from many wrestlers is what Akron-Westfield Head Wrestling Coach Dustin Meinen likes best about the first half of the 2016-2017 season.

    A-W competed in the

    Read Full Story…

    A-W boys finish pre-break games

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Unbeaten Hinton scored more than 40 points in the first half, and the 44-17 deficit proved too much for Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team to overcome in a 72-47 loss to the Blackhawks here Dec.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls gain sixth win

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team gained its sixth win in eight pre-Christmas break games with a 41-28 victory over Hinton in War Eagle Conference play Dec. 20.

    A-W

    Read Full Story…

    j Steve getting A-W Westerner Award.tif

    Sports writer receives honor

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    The Akron Hometowner Sports Writer Steve Peterson was honored at the Dec. 29 basketball game by Akron-Westfield athletic officials.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W starts fast in win over L-B girls

    Posted January 2, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team zoomed to a 39-10 lead at halftime over Lawton-Bronson and never looked back in a 66-38 non-conference win Dec. 19 at home.

    A-W

    Read Full Story…

Features

    Lisa Welch and David Hodgsen.tif

    Announce engagement

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late

    Read Full Story…

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –

    Read Full Story…

    Kass: Electoral meeting went ‘very smooth’

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.

    Read Full Story…

    AW Ridgewood.tif

    NHS members serve Ridgewood guests

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.

    A total

    Read Full Story…

    j A-W art subway station.tif

    A-W students learn ‘1-Point Perspective’

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A

    Read Full Story…

    j adam schroeder11.tif

    Yamaha performing jazz artist to perform in Akron

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of

    Read Full Story…

    Happy 80th Birthday Sam Philips!

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    10 a.m.-12 p.m.

    Akron Care Center

    Read Full Story…

    Jace David Schurch.tif

    Jace David Schurch

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight

    Read Full Story…

    Carter Marvin Waterman.tif

    Carter Marvin Waterman

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Kody Waterman and Shandra Maier would like to announce the birth of their son, Carter Marvin Waterman. Carter was born on November 21, 2016, weighing seven pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.

    Read Full Story…

What's happening
Bla