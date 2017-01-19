j PC Kimball artifacts with Matt Anderson.tif

Plymouth County gets first National Historic Landmark designation

Posted January 19, 2017 at 6:00 am

By Julie Ann Madden

Plymouth County has its first National Historic Landmark, and it’s in Hancock Township, south of Westfield.

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Secretary Sally Jewell designated Kimball Village a National Historic Landmark.

It is the 26th National Historic Landmark in Iowa and only one of about 2,500 across America.

The Kimball Village Site is a prehistoric Mill Creek people’s village dated between 1100 and 1250 A.D. that was originally discovered in the 1930s.

“Iowa artifact hunters dug up some unusual material in Plymouth County in 1936…and three years later,

Read Full Story…

    A-W Large Group Speech Recital is set for Sunday, Jan. 15

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.

    The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in

    Read Full Story…

News

    NW Iowa Young Farmers plan Jan. 25 tour, gathering

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    The Northwest Iowa Beginning Young Livestock Farmer Group has planned another great educational experience on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Dakota City, Neb.

    This meeting will feature a tour of Tyson Fresh Meats’ Dakota City Beef Plant

    Read Full Story…

    ‘Ghost Towns of Plymouth County’ set for Jan. 21 in Le Mars

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    The Northwest Iowa Genealogical Society will hold its monthly gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

    A presentation by Judy Hayworth of Kingsley will follow the business meeting and a light lunch. Titled “Ghost Towns

    Read Full Story…

    Crop Advantage Series offers Latest Research, Crop Production Info

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will be to Le Mars on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the 2017 Crop Advantage Series to provide farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses with current research from Iowa State University and updated management information and recommendations

    Read Full Story…

    Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group meets Monday in Vermillion

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    The Alzheimer & Memory Loss Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vermillion Public Library in Vermillion, S.D.

    All caregivers of memory loss

    Read Full Story…

    Extension Council meets Monday

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    The Plymouth County Extension Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m. at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor.

    The council will hold the re-organizational meeting along with a normal monthly meeting.

    Read Full Story…

    Garden Club meets Tuesday

    Posted January 9, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.

    The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral

    Read Full Story…

    j dan rolfes.tif

    Taking Akron’s reins is an A-W alum

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    It’s been a few months since Akron councilors approved promoting the town’s Water-Wastewater Superintendent Dan Rolfes to be the next city administrator.

    Read Full Story…

    Akron Chamber Banquet to feature the ‘SPA Players’

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 will not only feature local musicians as the entertainment — but one has been inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of

    Read Full Story…

    j IDOT roof off 12-26-2016.tif

    Rain, wind take its toll on the area

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were

    Read Full Story…

Sports

    Off-shooting night costs A-W at A-H

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield found the “lid” was on the basket at Alcester-Hudson Jan. 12 as the Westerners had a rough shooting night in a 46-37 loss to the host Cubs.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls hold off A-H rally

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    The Lady Westerners basketball team’s start to the game at Alcester-Hudson carried them to a 52-39 win Jan. 12 for their 11th win in 13 games.

    The

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls pull away from St. Mary’s

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    On Jan. 10, a 38-13 run in the middle quarters helped Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team beat Remsen-St. Mary’s, 54-33, the win a key War Eagle Conference contest.

    Read Full Story…

    WEC co-leader RSM downs Westerners

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Class 1A fifth-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s showed its versatility as the Hawks beat Akron-Westfield in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball game, 61-36 on Jan. 10.

    The Hawks

    Read Full Story…

    A-W: 1-1 duals at Le Mars

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.

    A-W

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls return to court with win

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W girls cruise past Jays

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team was hitting on all cylinders on offense as the Lady Westerners set a new season high with 68 points in a 68-31 win over Gehlen Catholic Jan. 3 in a

    Read Full Story…

    Eagles have no trouble with Westerners

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    It took a couple of reschedules for Akron-Westfield and Siouxland Community Christian (SCC) to clash on the hardwood at the Sioux City school Jan. 2.

    A-W wished

    Read Full Story…

    A-W can’t stay with Jays this time

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    A good start but not-so-good finish was the story as Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team welcomed Gehlen Catholic for a War Eagle Conference clash Jan. 3 and lost, 81-58.

    Read Full Story…

    A-W wrestler Henrich ranked fifth

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Solid progress from many wrestlers is what Akron-Westfield Head Wrestling Coach Dustin Meinen likes best about the first half of the 2016-2017 season.

    A-W competed in the

    Read Full Story…

Features

    Heeren wedding.tif

    Couple celebrates first anniversary

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Bonnie M. Heeren and Matthew J. Seivert were united in marriage Dec. 31, 2015, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. The New Year’s Eve reception immediately followed at the Hilton Garden Inn

    Read Full Story…

    Lisa Welch and David Hodgsen.tif

    Announce engagement

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late

    Read Full Story…

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –

    Read Full Story…

    Kass: Electoral meeting went ‘very smooth’

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.

    Read Full Story…

    AW Ridgewood.tif

    NHS members serve Ridgewood guests

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.

    A total

    Read Full Story…

    j A-W art subway station.tif

    A-W students learn ‘1-Point Perspective’

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A

    Read Full Story…

    j adam schroeder11.tif

    Yamaha performing jazz artist to perform in Akron

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of

    Read Full Story…

    Happy 80th Birthday Sam Philips!

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    10 a.m.-12 p.m.

    Akron Care Center

    Read Full Story…

What's happening
Bla