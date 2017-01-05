Akron Chamber Banquet to feature the ‘SPA Players’
By Julie Ann Madden
The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 will not only feature local musicians as the entertainment — but one has been inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of
Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were high winds.
On Dec. 16 – 17, Akron received 2.4 inches of snow, according to Brad Adams, Observing Program Leader of the National Weather Service – Sioux Falls.
The snowstorm postponed or cancelled many activities in the area, including school sports events, church services and holiday activities.
However, Dec. 25, 2016 will go down in history as the first time in 57 years that the area had rain without snowfall.
It was just a normal wintry day, taking a load of cattle to Omaha, Neb., for an Akron man on Dec. 19 but it turned into a day he won’t soon forget.
A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.
Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.
By Julie Ann Madden
It’s been a few months since Akron councilors approved promoting the town’s Water-Wastewater Superintendent Dan Rolfes to be the next city administrator.
By Julie Ann Madden
From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron councilors requested a committee draft written guidelines for the Akron Gun Club’s shooting range.
Westfield councilors held their annual Christmas Lighting Contest this month. They announced the winners on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a monetary credit on their municipal utility bill. (Pictured) First place
Old Man Winter blasted the area with snow Saturday. City Employee Troy Leekley clears Akron streets at about 1:30 p.m. while state crews cleared Iowa Highways 3 and 12. According to the
By Julie Ann Madden
Christmas traditions in the Gale household included a lit Christmas tree, celebrating their grandfather’s birthday and attending Mass.
Akron-Westfield dancers bring home one of each: first, second and third places at the Dec. 3 Iowa State Dance Team Competition in Des Moines.
The Akron-Westfield Dance Team placed first in Class III Pom, received second
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron-Westfield faculty and staff held the annual National Honor Society induction ceremony on Nov. 14.
By Steve Peterson
Solid progress from many wrestlers is what Akron-Westfield Head Wrestling Coach Dustin Meinen likes best about the first half of the 2016-2017 season.
By Steve Peterson
Unbeaten Hinton scored more than 40 points in the first half, and the 44-17 deficit proved too much for Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team to overcome in a 72-47 loss to the Blackhawks here Dec.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team gained its sixth win in eight pre-Christmas break games with a 41-28 victory over Hinton in War Eagle Conference play Dec. 20.
By Julie Ann Madden
The Akron Hometowner Sports Writer Steve Peterson was honored at the Dec. 29 basketball game by Akron-Westfield athletic officials.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team zoomed to a 39-10 lead at halftime over Lawton-Bronson and never looked back in a 66-38 non-conference win Dec. 19 at home.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat Lawton-Bronson, 55-52, at their home court Dec. 19 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team could not overcome a tenacious defense by West Sioux at the start of a War Eagle Conference game Dec. 13 in Hawarden, and the
By Steve Peterson
The first quarter of the Akron-Westfield vs. West Sioux boys’ War Eagle Conference contest Dec. 13 resembled two vehicles which had lost their battles to cold weather. Which
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield and West Lyon fought in a close wrestling dual at A-W Dec. 13 but West Lyon came out on top, 42-36.
The basketball game for tonight (Fri., Dec. 16) against Clay Central-Everly has been moved up to a 4:45 p.m. start with the girls first due to possible bad weather.
If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –
By Steve Peterson
Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.
By Steve Peterson
Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.
To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A
Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of
Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House
Saturday, Dec. 31
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Akron Care Center
David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight
Kody Waterman and Shandra Maier would like to announce the birth of their son, Carter Marvin Waterman. Carter was born on November 21, 2016, weighing seven pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.
A holiday concert at the Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts begins at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 (tomorrow).
It’s entitled “A Carol Christmas” and the school’s founders Kevin and Amy Linder say it’s
Angela M. Auchstetter and Mitchell K. Carey would like to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Angela Auchstetter, daughter of Steve and Mary Auchstetter of Hospers, Iowa, is a funeral