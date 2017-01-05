Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:45 pm

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were high winds.

On Dec. 16 – 17, Akron received 2.4 inches of snow, according to Brad Adams, Observing Program Leader of the National Weather Service – Sioux Falls.

The snowstorm postponed or cancelled many activities in the area, including school sports events, church services and holiday activities.

However, Dec. 25, 2016 will go down in history as the first time in 57 years that the area had rain without snowfall.

This year,

