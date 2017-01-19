Horton takes supervisors’ oath; Kass, chairman for Plymouth County
By Steve Peterson
Plymouth County supervisors met for the first time in 2017 on Jan. 3.
Judge Jeff Neary gave the Oath of
By Julie Ann Madden
Plymouth County has its first National Historic Landmark, and it’s in Hancock Township, south of Westfield.
Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Secretary Sally Jewell designated Kimball Village a National Historic Landmark.
It is the 26th National Historic Landmark in Iowa and only one of about 2,500 across America.
The Kimball Village Site is a prehistoric Mill Creek people’s village dated between 1100 and 1250 A.D. that was originally discovered in the 1930s.
“Iowa artifact hunters dug up some unusual material in Plymouth County in 1936…and three years later,
By Steve Peterson
By Julie Ann Madden
Whether you’re a quilter looking for a quilting masterpiece or someone looking for a quilt to keep warm with this winter, the Akron
This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.
The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in
The Northwest Iowa Beginning Young Livestock Farmer Group has planned another great educational experience on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Dakota City, Neb.
This meeting will feature a tour of Tyson Fresh Meats’ Dakota City Beef Plant
The Northwest Iowa Genealogical Society will hold its monthly gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
A presentation by Judy Hayworth of Kingsley will follow the business meeting and a light lunch. Titled “Ghost Towns
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will be to Le Mars on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the 2017 Crop Advantage Series to provide farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses with current research from Iowa State University and updated management information and recommendations
The Alzheimer & Memory Loss Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vermillion Public Library in Vermillion, S.D.
All caregivers of memory loss
The Plymouth County Extension Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m. at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor.
The council will hold the re-organizational meeting along with a normal monthly meeting.
Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.
The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral
By Julie Ann Madden
It’s been a few months since Akron councilors approved promoting the town’s Water-Wastewater Superintendent Dan Rolfes to be the next city administrator.
By Julie Ann Madden
The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 will not only feature local musicians as the entertainment — but one has been inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of
By Julie Ann Madden
It was just a normal wintry day, taking a load of cattle to Omaha, Neb., for an Akron man on Dec. 19 but it turned into a day he won’t soon forget.
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield found the “lid” was on the basket at Alcester-Hudson Jan. 12 as the Westerners had a rough shooting night in a 46-37 loss to the host Cubs.
By Steve Peterson
The Lady Westerners basketball team’s start to the game at Alcester-Hudson carried them to a 52-39 win Jan. 12 for their 11th win in 13 games.
The
By Steve Peterson
On Jan. 10, a 38-13 run in the middle quarters helped Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team beat Remsen-St. Mary’s, 54-33, the win a key War Eagle Conference contest.
By Steve Peterson
Class 1A fifth-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s showed its versatility as the Hawks beat Akron-Westfield in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball game, 61-36 on Jan. 10.
The Hawks
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.
A-W
By Steve Peterson
It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team was hitting on all cylinders on offense as the Lady Westerners set a new season high with 68 points in a 68-31 win over Gehlen Catholic Jan. 3 in a
By Steve Peterson
It took a couple of reschedules for Akron-Westfield and Siouxland Community Christian (SCC) to clash on the hardwood at the Sioux City school Jan. 2.
A-W wished
By Steve Peterson
A good start but not-so-good finish was the story as Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team welcomed Gehlen Catholic for a War Eagle Conference clash Jan. 3 and lost, 81-58.
By Steve Peterson
Solid progress from many wrestlers is what Akron-Westfield Head Wrestling Coach Dustin Meinen likes best about the first half of the 2016-2017 season.
A-W competed in the
Bonnie M. Heeren and Matthew J. Seivert were united in marriage Dec. 31, 2015, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. The New Year’s Eve reception immediately followed at the Hilton Garden Inn
By Julie Ann Madden
With the death of Hollywood actress and singer Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 28, 2016, an Akron, S.D., soldier recalled his memories of her.
Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late
If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –
By Steve Peterson
Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.
By Steve Peterson
Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.
A total
To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A
Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of
Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House
Saturday, Dec. 31
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Akron Care Center