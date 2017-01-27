Covered in ice!
Although it may make for a pretty picture, the ice storm which hit the area Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16 and 17, caused many problems for those trying to move around. Streets, sidewalks, trees, and just
At the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Saturday night at the Hole N’ The Wall Lodge, Chamber President Julie Ann Madden presented the first award given in many years.
Recipients of the Chamber President’s Award were Tim and Val Philips, owners of the Akron Lumber Company, which is Akron’s oldest original surviving and continuous business.
This year, the business will mark its 125th-year milestone.
“Akron is so fortunate to have business owners who take pride in their business and pride in the community,” said Madden. “They possess the determination and courage to succeed, despite economic hardships — day after day in our small town community. They
By Julie Ann Madden
Plymouth County has its first National Historic Landmark, and it’s in Hancock Township, south of Westfield.
By Steve Peterson
Plymouth County supervisors met for the first time in 2017 on Jan. 3.
Judge Jeff Neary gave the Oath of
By District 16 Rep. Kevin Jensen
The 92nd session of the South Dakota State Legislature is well under way, with two weeks now behind us. I am serving on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee as well
Veterans Day at the Capitol
Wednesday (Jan. 18) was a special day at the Statehouse as we celebrated Veteran’s Day at the Capitol. It was truly an honor to pay tribute to these true American heroes who
The Northwest Iowa Beginning Young Livestock Farmer Group has planned another great educational experience on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Dakota City, Neb.
This meeting will feature a tour of Tyson Fresh Meats’ Dakota City Beef Plant
The Northwest Iowa Genealogical Society will hold its monthly gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
A presentation by Judy Hayworth of Kingsley will follow the business meeting and a light lunch. Titled “Ghost Towns
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will be to Le Mars on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the 2017 Crop Advantage Series to provide farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses with current research from Iowa State University and updated management information and recommendations
The Alzheimer & Memory Loss Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vermillion Public Library in Vermillion, S.D.
All caregivers of memory loss
The Plymouth County Extension Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m. at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor.
The council will hold the re-organizational meeting along with a normal monthly meeting.
By Julie Ann Madden
Whether you’re a quilter looking for a quilting masterpiece or someone looking for a quilt to keep warm with this winter, the Akron
This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.
The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in
Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.
The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team stayed competitive with Hinton for the first half of a makeup War Eagle Conference (WEC) game Jan. 28.
The Westerners trailed only 34-31
By Steve Peterson
A “complete win” is the best way to describe how Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team joined the 16-win group in school history with a dominating 55-26 win at Hinton Jan. 28.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield wrestlers had momentum for the post-season on their minds when they vied at Kingsley-Pierson’s tournament Jan. 28.
Three Westerners, AJ Nemesio at 145 pounds; Daniel Martinsen
By Steve Peterson
Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the championships of their respective weight classes, as Sebastian Berg at 152 pounds; John Henrich at 160 pounds and Brady Bergman at 182 pounds vied for titles at the
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team continued to climb the ranks as one of the top squads in school history with a 63-30 win over Clay-Central Everly Jan. 19.
By Steve Peterson
According to Iowa State Girls High School Athletic Union ranking of Jan. 19, Akron-Westfield is rated No. 15 in Class 1A.
The Lady Westerners had a 14-2
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield had a strong finish to its 79-59 win over Clay Central-Everly Jan. 19 for the Westerners’ second straight win and fifth overall.
How strong was the
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield found the “lid” was on the basket at Alcester-Hudson Jan. 12 as the Westerners had a rough shooting night in a 46-37 loss to the host Cubs.
By Steve Peterson
The Lady Westerners basketball team’s start to the game at Alcester-Hudson carried them to a 52-39 win Jan. 12 for their 11th win in 13 games.
The
By Steve Peterson
On Jan. 10, a 38-13 run in the middle quarters helped Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team beat Remsen-St. Mary’s, 54-33, the win a key War Eagle Conference contest.
Happy 100th birthday Iva Siemers!
Join Iva and family to celebrate her birthday with an Open House.
The Open House will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2:00-
Bonnie M. Heeren and Matthew J. Seivert were united in marriage Dec. 31, 2015, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. The New Year’s Eve reception immediately followed at the Hilton Garden Inn
By Julie Ann Madden
With the death of Hollywood actress and singer Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 28, 2016, an Akron, S.D., soldier recalled his memories of her.
Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late
If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –
By Steve Peterson
Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.
By Steve Peterson
Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.
A total