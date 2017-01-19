Posted January 19, 2017 at 6:00 am

By Julie Ann Madden

Plymouth County has its first National Historic Landmark, and it’s in Hancock Township, south of Westfield.

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Secretary Sally Jewell designated Kimball Village a National Historic Landmark.

It is the 26th National Historic Landmark in Iowa and only one of about 2,500 across America.

The Kimball Village Site is a prehistoric Mill Creek people’s village dated between 1100 and 1250 A.D. that was originally discovered in the 1930s.

“Iowa artifact hunters dug up some unusual material in Plymouth County in 1936…and three years later,

