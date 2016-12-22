j Diane Smith - Mt Marty college mug.tif

Akron woman named ‘Nurse of the Year’

Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.

Mount Marty College’s Division of Nursing Chief Nurse Administrator Dr. Diane Smith, of Akron, won the 2016 INA Northwest Region’s Nurse of the Year Award.

The Nurse of the Year Award recognizes an individual nurse who has made significant contributions to the professional advancement of nurses and improvement to the general welfare of communities and who has demonstrated leadership in the nursing profession.

Smith, a recent addition to the Mount Marty College faculty and longtime Akron Mercy Medical Clinic nurse received the recognition for her contributions

    j Christmas community brass choir.tif

    Community ushers in Christmas Spirit

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Julie Ann Madden

    From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s

    REMINDER

    Posted December 21, 2016 at 12:24 am

    There will be a paper Dec. 21 but

    there will be NO paper Dec.

News

    j Snow removal begins 12-10-2016.tif

    Snow blankets Akron area

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Old Man Winter blasted the area with snow Saturday. City Employee Troy Leekley clears Akron streets at about 1:30 p.m. while state crews cleared Iowa Highways 3 and 12. According to the

    j Christmas Westfield Gerald and Marilyn Bohr.tif

    Westfield Christmas Lighting Contest winners announced

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Westfield councilors held their annual Christmas Lighting Contest this month. They announced the winners on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a monetary credit on their municipal utility bill. (Pictured) First place

    j Christmas Arden and LeVada Gale.tif

    Christmas tree: Annual tradition at Gales

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Julie Ann Madden

    Christmas traditions in the Gale household included a lit Christmas tree, celebrating their grandfather’s birthday and attending Mass.

    j A-W state dancers.tif

    A-W dancers take top honors at state

    Posted December 8, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Akron-Westfield dancers bring home one of each: first, second and third places at the Dec. 3 Iowa State Dance Team Competition in Des Moines.

    The Akron-Westfield Dance Team placed first in Class III Pom, received second

    j *Hometown Christmas Kaelin Jurgensen.tif

    Hometown Christmas brings many to town

    Posted December 8, 2016 at 6:00 am

    The Akron Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Hometown Christmas Nov. 30 was a huge success. The downtown was filled with people strolling around seeing the many decorations and activities in the businesses. To begin the festivities,

    Should shooting range be closed in Akron?

    Posted December 1, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Akron councilors are considering moving and/or closing the Akron Gun Club’s shooting range, which is adjacent to the city’s brush pile (dump site) and located southwest of Central Valley Ag’s new bins.

    The reason is for a

    DOT property sells for $195,400

    Posted November 24, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Julie Ann Madden

    At 4:16 p.m., Thursday afternoon the final bid came in for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Akron property at the corner of Iowa Highways 3 and 12.

Sports

    IMG_7593aw25ws40.tif

    Tough start costs A-W girls

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team could not overcome a tenacious defense by West Sioux at the start of a War Eagle Conference game Dec. 13 in Hawarden, and the

    IMG_7451aw12vepj.tif

    Falcons shake off slow start, soar past A-W

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    The first quarter of the Akron-Westfield vs. West Sioux boys’ War Eagle Conference contest Dec. 13 resembled two vehicles which had lost their battles to cold weather. Which

    West Lyon edges A-W in dual

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield and West Lyon fought in a close wrestling dual at A-W Dec. 13 but West Lyon came out on top, 42-36.

    West Lyon (WL) got nine

    Sports Announcements

    Posted December 16, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    The basketball game for tonight (Fri., Dec. 16) against Clay Central-Everly has been moved up to a 4:45 p.m. start with the girls first due to possible bad weather.

    The wrestling tournament at Elk Point-Jefferson scheduled for

    IMG_6529aw14.tif

    A-W girls hold off Wolverines

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team faced a three-point deficit going into the fourth quarter following a third banked-in three-pointer of the game by South O’Brien here Dec. 9.

    IMG_6144jacobs.tif

    Fast start not enough — SOS tops A-W

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    A good start was not enough for Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team as it opened War Eagle Conference play against South O’Brien before a large home crowd Dec. 9.

    IMG_6722martinsen,t.tif

    A-W wrestlers win two of three duals

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield’s wrestling team went on the road to Onawa to battle West Monona (WM), Dakota Valley (DV) and Kingsley-Pierson (K-P) and came home with two dual wins Dec.

    Henrich’s title leads A-W at own meet

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the finals at the Westerner Invite and had a chance to be champions at the annual tournament held Dec. 10.

    A-W’s senior

    IMG_4904aw33.tif

    Lady Westerners gain 2-0 record

    Posted December 8, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield basketball fans made a soggy trip to Hull Nov. 29 as the Lady Westerners took on Trinity Christian.

    A-W made

    IMG_5643henrich,l.tif

    A-W’s Henrich wins title

    Posted December 8, 2016 at 6:00 am

    By Steve Peterson

    One champion, one runner-up, one third place and two fifth-place finishers were highlights for Akron-Westfield wrestlers with the team finishing sixth at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament Dec. 3.

Features

    j A-W art subway station.tif

    A-W students learn ‘1-Point Perspective’

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A

    j adam schroeder11.tif

    Yamaha performing jazz artist to perform in Akron

    Posted December 29, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of

    Happy 80th Birthday Sam Philips!

    Posted December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House

    Saturday, Dec. 31

    10 a.m.-12 p.m.

    Akron Care Center

    Jace David Schurch.tif

    Jace David Schurch

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight

    Carter Marvin Waterman.tif

    Carter Marvin Waterman

    Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Kody Waterman and Shandra Maier would like to announce the birth of their son, Carter Marvin Waterman. Carter was born on November 21, 2016, weighing seven pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.

    ‘A Carol Christmas’ set for Thursday, Dec. 22

    Posted December 21, 2016 at 12:27 am

    A holiday concert at the Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts begins at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 (tomorrow).

    It’s entitled “A Carol Christmas” and the school’s founders Kevin and Amy Linder say it’s

    Auchsteter-Carey.tif

    Engagement announced

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Angela M. Auchstetter and Mitchell K. Carey would like to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

    Angela Auchstetter, daughter of Steve and Mary Auchstetter of Hospers, Iowa, is a funeral

    Hohenstein's.tif

    Couple weds in Tea, S.D.

    Posted December 15, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Michael and Val Hohenstein of Akron, Iowa, announce the marriage of their son, Jordan Hohenstein to Brittney Mikkelsen, the daughter of Luke Mikkelsen of Hurley, S.D., and Lisa Mikkelsen of Lennox, S.D.

    Arlys Peters.tif

    Celebrating 90 years

    Posted December 8, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Arlys Peters will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 15. The occasion will be observed with a small family gathering.

    Arlys taught elementary school for 27 years. Arlys was

    Akron Gun Club seeks members

    Posted December 7, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    By Julie Ann Madden

    Just how does one go about joining the Akron Gun Club?

    That was one of the questions resulting from last week’s stories regarding a campground development’s

What's happening
