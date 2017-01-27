Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

At the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Saturday night at the Hole N’ The Wall Lodge, Chamber President Julie Ann Madden presented the first award given in many years.

Recipients of the Chamber President’s Award were Tim and Val Philips, owners of the Akron Lumber Company, which is Akron’s oldest original surviving and continuous business.

This year, the business will mark its 125th-year milestone.

“Akron is so fortunate to have business owners who take pride in their business and pride in the community,” said Madden. “They possess the determination and courage to succeed, despite economic hardships — day after day in our small town community. They

