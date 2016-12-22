Posted December 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.

Mount Marty College’s Division of Nursing Chief Nurse Administrator Dr. Diane Smith, of Akron, won the 2016 INA Northwest Region’s Nurse of the Year Award.

The Nurse of the Year Award recognizes an individual nurse who has made significant contributions to the professional advancement of nurses and improvement to the general welfare of communities and who has demonstrated leadership in the nursing profession.

Smith, a recent addition to the Mount Marty College faculty and longtime Akron Mercy Medical Clinic nurse received the recognition for her contributions

… Read Full Story…