Chamber honors Akron’s oldest continuous business

Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

At the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Saturday night at the Hole N’ The Wall Lodge, Chamber President Julie Ann Madden presented the first award given in many years.

Recipients of the Chamber President’s Award were Tim and Val Philips, owners of the Akron Lumber Company, which is Akron’s oldest original surviving and continuous business.

This year, the business will mark its 125th-year milestone.

“Akron is so fortunate to have business owners who take pride in their business and pride in the community,” said Madden. “They possess the determination and courage to succeed, despite economic hardships — day after day in our small town community. They

    Covered in ice!

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Although it may make for a pretty picture, the ice storm which hit the area Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16 and 17, caused many problems for those trying to move around. Streets, sidewalks, trees, and just

News

    S.D. Legislative Report

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    By District 16 Rep. Kevin Jensen

    The 92nd session of the South Dakota State Legislature is well under way, with two weeks now behind us. I am serving on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee as well

    The Anderson Report By Iowa Senator Bill Anderson

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Veterans Day at the Capitol

    Wednesday (Jan. 18) was a special day at the Statehouse as we celebrated Veteran’s Day at the Capitol. It was truly an honor to pay tribute to these true American heroes who

    NW Iowa Young Farmers plan Jan. 25 tour, gathering

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    The Northwest Iowa Beginning Young Livestock Farmer Group has planned another great educational experience on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Dakota City, Neb.

    This meeting will feature a tour of Tyson Fresh Meats’ Dakota City Beef Plant

    ‘Ghost Towns of Plymouth County’ set for Jan. 21 in Le Mars

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    The Northwest Iowa Genealogical Society will hold its monthly gathering on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

    A presentation by Judy Hayworth of Kingsley will follow the business meeting and a light lunch. Titled “Ghost Towns

    Crop Advantage Series offers Latest Research, Crop Production Info

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will be to Le Mars on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the 2017 Crop Advantage Series to provide farmers, crop consultants and agribusinesses with current research from Iowa State University and updated management information and recommendations

    Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group meets Monday in Vermillion

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    The Alzheimer & Memory Loss Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vermillion Public Library in Vermillion, S.D.

    All caregivers of memory loss

    Extension Council meets Monday

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    The Plymouth County Extension Council will meet Monday, Jan. 23 at 5:45 p.m. at the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor.

    The council will hold the re-organizational meeting along with a normal monthly meeting.

    A-W Large Group Speech Recital is set for Sunday, Jan. 15

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.

    The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in

    Garden Club meets Tuesday

    Posted January 9, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.

    The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral

Sports

    Henrich wins title; Bergman, Berg runner-up

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Three Akron-Westfield wrestlers advanced to the championships of their respective weight classes, as Sebastian Berg at 152 pounds; John Henrich at 160 pounds and Brady Bergman at 182 pounds vied for titles at the

    Lady Westerners race to 13th victory

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team continued to climb the ranks as one of the top squads in school history with a 63-30 win over Clay-Central Everly Jan. 19.

    A-W girls are rated No. 15

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    According to Iowa State Girls High School Athletic Union ranking of Jan. 19, Akron-Westfield is rated No. 15 in Class 1A.

    The Lady Westerners had a 14-2

    A-W boys gain momentum late in season

    Posted January 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield had a strong finish to its 79-59 win over Clay Central-Everly Jan. 19 for the Westerners’ second straight win and fifth overall.

    How strong was the

    Off-shooting night costs A-W at A-H

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield found the “lid” was on the basket at Alcester-Hudson Jan. 12 as the Westerners had a rough shooting night in a 46-37 loss to the host Cubs.

    A-W girls hold off A-H rally

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    The Lady Westerners basketball team’s start to the game at Alcester-Hudson carried them to a 52-39 win Jan. 12 for their 11th win in 13 games.

    The

    A-W girls pull away from St. Mary’s

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    On Jan. 10, a 38-13 run in the middle quarters helped Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team beat Remsen-St. Mary’s, 54-33, the win a key War Eagle Conference contest.

    WEC co-leader RSM downs Westerners

    Posted January 17, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Class 1A fifth-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s showed its versatility as the Hawks beat Akron-Westfield in a War Eagle Conference boys’ basketball game, 61-36 on Jan. 10.

    The Hawks

    A-W: 1-1 duals at Le Mars

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.

    A-W

    A-W girls return to court with win

    Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.

Features

    Couple celebrates first anniversary

    Posted January 18, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Bonnie M. Heeren and Matthew J. Seivert were united in marriage Dec. 31, 2015, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. The New Year’s Eve reception immediately followed at the Hilton Garden Inn

    Announce engagement

    Posted January 11, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late

    Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –

    Kass: Electoral meeting went ‘very smooth’

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.

    AW Ridgewood.tif

    NHS members serve Ridgewood guests

    Posted January 5, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    By Steve Peterson

    Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.

    A total

What's happening
