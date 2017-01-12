Quilt display, silent auction at Akron library now
By Julie Ann Madden
Whether you’re a quilter looking for a quilting masterpiece or someone looking for a quilt to keep warm with this winter, the Akron
By Steve Peterson
Plymouth County supervisors met for the first time in 2017 on Jan. 3.
Judge Jeff Neary gave the Oath of Office to newly-elected Supervisor Gary Horton. The Akron man will represent District No. 5 for the next four years as he won election in November. Horton just retired as Akron City Administrator.
Supervisor Mark Loutsch of District No. 2, rural Le Mars, was also re-elected.
Horton’s committee duties will be Plains Area Mental Health Board; Plymouth County Planning Council; Synergy Board; Loess Hills Alliance Board Member; Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation liaison; Mental Health Crisis Board & Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health Board; and Northwest Iowa
By Julie Ann Madden
This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.
The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron and Westfield area residents faced both rain and snow the last couple of weeks in December but causing the most damage were
Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.
The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral
By Julie Ann Madden
It’s been a few months since Akron councilors approved promoting the town’s Water-Wastewater Superintendent Dan Rolfes to be the next city administrator.
By Julie Ann Madden
The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 21 will not only feature local musicians as the entertainment — but one has been inducted into the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of
By Julie Ann Madden
It was just a normal wintry day, taking a load of cattle to Omaha, Neb., for an Akron man on Dec. 19 but it turned into a day he won’t soon forget.
A Mount Marty College faculty member was recently recognized by the Iowa Nurses Association (INA) for her excellence in nursing practice and education.
By Julie Ann Madden
From the first brass strains of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” to the final congregational hymn of “Joy to the World,” Akron’s
By Julie Ann Madden
Akron councilors requested a committee draft written guidelines for the Akron Gun Club’s shooting range.
At the Dec. 13 council meeting, Dan Rolfes reported he had
There will be a paper Dec. 21 but
there will be NO paper Dec.
By Julie Ann Madden
Christmas traditions in the Gale household included a lit Christmas tree, celebrating their grandfather’s birthday and attending Mass.
Westfield councilors held their annual Christmas Lighting Contest this month. They announced the winners on Dec. 9. Each winner will receive a monetary credit on their municipal utility bill. (Pictured) First place
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.
A-W
By Steve Peterson
It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team was hitting on all cylinders on offense as the Lady Westerners set a new season high with 68 points in a 68-31 win over Gehlen Catholic Jan. 3 in a
By Steve Peterson
It took a couple of reschedules for Akron-Westfield and Siouxland Community Christian (SCC) to clash on the hardwood at the Sioux City school Jan. 2.
A-W wished
By Steve Peterson
A good start but not-so-good finish was the story as Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team welcomed Gehlen Catholic for a War Eagle Conference clash Jan. 3 and lost, 81-58.
By Steve Peterson
Solid progress from many wrestlers is what Akron-Westfield Head Wrestling Coach Dustin Meinen likes best about the first half of the 2016-2017 season.
A-W competed in the
By Steve Peterson
Unbeaten Hinton scored more than 40 points in the first half, and the 44-17 deficit proved too much for Akron-Westfield boys’ basketball team to overcome in a 72-47 loss to the Blackhawks here Dec.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team gained its sixth win in eight pre-Christmas break games with a 41-28 victory over Hinton in War Eagle Conference play Dec. 20.
A-W
By Julie Ann Madden
The Akron Hometowner Sports Writer Steve Peterson was honored at the Dec. 29 basketball game by Akron-Westfield athletic officials.
By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team zoomed to a 39-10 lead at halftime over Lawton-Bronson and never looked back in a 66-38 non-conference win Dec. 19 at home.
A-W
By Julie Ann Madden
With the death of Hollywood actress and singer Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 28, 2016, an Akron, S.D., soldier recalled his memories of her.
Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late
If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers –
By Steve Peterson
Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.
By Steve Peterson
Ridgewood Apartments residents were treated to a meal served by Akron-Westfield National Honor Society (NHS) members Dec. 27.
A total
To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A
Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of
Join Sam, Nadine, and family to celebrate his birthday with an Open House
Saturday, Dec. 31
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Akron Care Center
David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight
Kody Waterman and Shandra Maier would like to announce the birth of their son, Carter Marvin Waterman. Carter was born on November 21, 2016, weighing seven pounds, 1.2 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long.