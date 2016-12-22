David and Kayla Schurch of Beresford, S.D. are proud to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy, Jace David Schurch. Jace was born into the world on November 4, 2016. He weighed eight pounds, eleven ounces and was 21 inches long. Welcoming Jace home were his big brothers, Caden and Jaxton.

Jace’s grandparents are Kevin and Micky Schurch of Redfield S.D., Cindy and Mark Bailey of Watertown, S.D., Donna and Bob Kelley of Akron, and Marty and Julie Waterman of Chatsworth, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Dick and Bonnie Dimmick of Alcester, S.D.