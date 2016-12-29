Yamaha performing jazz artist to perform in Akron

Baritone Saxophonist Adam Schroeder has established his influence as a major voice and force in the global jazz community by becoming the first call for a multitude of musical situations and he is one of the first calls at Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts in the new year.

Schroeder will perform in concert as a featured soloist with the Reggie Shive Big Band at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5 at Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts.

Schroeder’s performing highlights include contributions to many Grammy Award-winning and nominated albums; working on NBC’s “The Voice,” “X-Factor,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show; FOX’s “American Idol,” playing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Ray Charles Orchestra, Michael Buble, the Bob Mintzer Big Band and the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra and with Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band amongst others.

Schroeder, who was born in 1978 and graduated from high school in Sioux City, is not related to any of the local “Schroeders” but he is a former student of Kevin Linder, co-founder of the Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts.

He holds a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from Texas State University – San Marcos and a Master of Music in Jazz Studies from the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music, California State University at Long Beach.

Formerly an adjunct faculty member at Golden West College and Cerritos College in California, Schroeder now serves as an Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He is a Yamaha Artist, a D’Addario Reeds endorser and Capri Recording Arts who regularly leads his own quartet performing throughout the nation in addition to serving as an artist and clinician for jazz camps and festivals around the globe.

Reggie Shive Big Band

The Reggie Shive Big Band is a 17-piece big band from Sioux City. The band is made up of area musicians, educators and former educators. The band was started to honor Reggie Shive who taught in Sioux City and was a mentor to many area band directors.

Kevin Linder, who plays trumpet with this band, is one of the founding members. Others playing include pianist Terry Brooks, trumpeter Justin Kisor, and bass player Paul McEntaffer, all of Sioux City.

Tickets available at the door: $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, contact Kevin or Amy Linder at 568-2774 or check out the website: www.bchspa.com.