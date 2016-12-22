Question of the Week

By: Josie Green
This week students and staff were asked “What is your favorite song?”
Payton Green, a junior, said his favorite song is “Watching You.”
Danika Smith, a junior, responded with “Dirty Laundry.”
Freshman Cori Main said her favorite song is “Waiting for Superman.”
Justyne Rabey, a junior, said her favorite song is “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”
Elizabeth Caballero, a sophomore, said that her favorite song is “Bad Things.”
Freshman Donovan Irizarry’s response was “The Hills.”
Freshman Tyson Lamp’s favorite song is “Go Flex.”
Alicia Sanchez, a senior, said that her favorite song is “Make You Miss Me.”
Sophomore Jillian Hyer said her favorite song is “Trespassing.”
Natalie Harvey, a senior, responded “Bounce.”
Senior Sebastian Berg answered “Soundtrack To My Life.”