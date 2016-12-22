Senior Spotlight

￼

Charlie

Anderson

By: Natalie Harvey

Charlie Anderson is the son of Kevin and Pam Anderson. He was born July 3, 1998, in Akron, Iowa. Charlie has three siblings, Max, Jack, and Campbell.

Charlie is involved in Speech, Football, and the Musicals. Football is his favorite sport.

Charlie’s favorite pastimes are drawing, painting, singing, watching movies, hanging out with friends, and writing.

His favorite movie is 21. Adam Levine, Jason Mraz, and Michael Buble are his favorites musicians.

Charlie’s favorite saying is “Analyze, Adapt, and Drive on.”

When he was little his favorite childhood memory was Christmas mornings at his grandma’s house with his whole family there opening presents.

Charlie imagined himself being a superhero, a power ranger, or like his dad when he was younger.

His most memorable moment would be, performing at All State Speech.

Charlie’s most embarrassing moment is when he ran into a very clean glass sliding door at a graduation party in front of everyone there. He then had to walk through everyone while they laughed at him so he could get to his car.

Charlie is employed at Akron Jo’s as a waiter and as a bartender at the Akron Golf Club.

His goals after high school are to attend Iowa State University to major in Engineering or Architecture and hopefully get rich.

What he like most about high school is getting to see his friends every day along with some great teachers and he really likes the wide variety of activities that he is able to participate in and have fun while doing them.

His advice to underclass would be, “Don’t stress out. It’s not worth it. So just smile a lot and make jokes whenever you can . Enjoy your time in this great community and in the best town on Earth.”

Charlie’s inspired by his Grandpa, Dan Utesch. “He has been there for me since day one. He taught me to be tough, try hard in everything I do, and to make do with what I have.” Charlie said he couldn’t ask for a better role model and he really appreciates all the lessons his Grandpa has taught him in the last 18 years.

If Charlie could relive one moment in his life it would be the time we beat West Sioux in the football playoffs for the opportunity to go to the UNI Dome.

Charlie’s greatest achievement is making it to All State Speech four times (so far).

Charlie doesn’t have excuses for not turning homework in on time because his homework is always in on time.

His favorite reason for being tardy is, “Sorry, I just got distracted.”

Charlie’s biggest regret about high school is not being in choir his freshman year.

Charlie’s favorite class is art because he gets to express himself in any creative way he wants. Also he loves the teacher, Mrs. Dirks, who encourages him to challenge himself. Charlie likes getting compliments on his artwork and he just really enjoys it.