Senior Spotlight

Cameron

Wahlberg

By: Natalie Harvey

Cameron Wahlberg is the son of Beckie and Jeff Wahlberg. He was born January 29, 1999, in Sioux City. Cameron has two younger siblings Alaina and Hayden.

Three high school activities that he is involved in are Large Group Speech, Jazz Choir, and the Musicals.

Cameron’s favorite pastimes while in school are hanging out in the art room after school with friends and Mrs. Dirks. Outside of school, he enjoys going out to eat with friends.

His favorite movie is Finding Nemo (he can quote almost the whole movie). His favorite musicians are The Head and the Heart and Mumford and Sons.

Cameron’s favorite saying is, “When life gives you lemons make grape juice and sit back and watch the world ask how you did it.”

Cameron’s favorite childhood memories center around hearing stories from his parents, whether it be from books or just about them.

When Cameron was younger he imagined himself as a Meteorologist because he used to be obsessed with the weather.

His most memorable moment was singing the National Anthem at a Minnesota Twins game with Jazz Choir during his sophomore year.

Cameron’s most embarrassing moment was when he stood up on the bus and his shorts ripped all the way up the back. He had to tie a jacket around himself for the rest of the ride and then stand up and walk in front of everyone when he got of the bus.

He is employed at the Akron Jo’s Cafe all year round and, during the summer, at Riverside Technologies Incorporated in North Sioux City and the Akron Golf Course.

Cameron’s goals after high school are to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in architecture.

What he liked most about high school is the friendly staff, the opportunities he has had, and the people he has met.

His advice to underclassmen would be “Don’t sweat the small stuff. Things will get tough, especially if you’re involved, but in the end everything will work out and don’t take your stress out on your friends, they want you to succeed too.”

If Cameron could relive one moment in his life it would be when he found out that he had gotten one of the leads in Guys and Dolls in his sophomore year.

Cameron’s greatest achievement in or out of high school is singing the National Anthem at the State Football Game his junior year.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework on time would be, “Whoops, That’s on me…”

Cameron’s biggest regret about high school is not getting to know even more people.

His favorite classes in high school are math classes with Mr. Baker because he makes the material fun and tells the funniest stories.