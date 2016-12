By: Nicole Varns

On December 9, the A-W 7th and 8th grade boys played Siouxland Community Christian in basketball.

The 7th grade boys lost by a final score of 21 to 36. Leading scorer was Parker Britton with 8 points and the leading rebounder was Cade Walkingstick with 6 rebounds.

The 8th grade boys also lost, by a final score of 22 to 46. Leading scorers were Tanner Derochie with 8 points and Sam Mullinix with 6 points. Leading rebounders where Derochie and Rivers Moffatt with 6 rebounds each.