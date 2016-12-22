Hinton beats MS Boys BB

By: Ean Beavers

On December 12, the 7th and 8th grade boys traveled to Hinton.

In the 7th grade game, Hinton won 47-21. The leading scorers were Parker Britton with 5 points, Tyson Fairbanks, with 4 points, and Sam Philips, Cade Walkingstick, and Carson James each with 2 points.

The 8th grade boys lost by a final score of 49 to 38. Leading scorers were Jader Briggs with 13 points, Carter Anderson with 7 points, Sam Mullinix with 5 points, and Rivers Moffatt and Tanner Derochie with 4 points each.