Tough start costs A-W girls

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team could not overcome a tenacious defense by West Sioux at the start of a War Eagle Conference game Dec. 13 in Hawarden, and the host Lady Falcons cruised to a 55-39 win.

A-W fell to a 4-2 record with the WEC loss.

The Lady Falcons led 15-4 after eight minutes as A-W had more than a dozen turnovers in the first quarter on WS’s pressing defense. It was a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter and 34-16 at halftime.

Bailey Davis led the visitors with 12 points on 5- of-12 all field goal attempts and garnered 13 of the team’s 30 rebounds and six assists.

Callie Henrich tallied seven points and seven rebounds.

Danika Tindall had six points and six rebounds.

The Lady Westerners did right the ship on offense the latter three quarters with the best, a 13-7 finish against the West Sioux reserves.

“We had a lot of unforced errors. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. We did have a couple of spurts,” said A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson.

Leading Lady Falcon scorer for the season so far, junior Taylor Rodenburgh who tallied 13 points.

“Rodenburgh is a tough player,” said A-W’s Johnson.

Rodenburgh had plenty of help, including Abbie Ericson and Emma Mace who each had nine points, and Josie McKee tallied seven points and Shady Blankenship had six points.

Defense has set the tone at the start of games for the Lady Falcons in their 6-1 record this season.

“Basketball is a game of runs and if you can start with a six to eight-point lead, your team can benefit,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay, who is in his first year as head girls’ coach.

“We had very unselfish play tonight as our players were always making the extra pass to the easy basket. We shot the ball well,” said McVay.

In the give-credit-where-it-is-due department, Rodenburgh had topped the 100-point mark on the season the game before as she had 103 points, 17.2 points per game average. She made 42-of-71 all field goal attempts, almost 60 percent, and 7-of-17 three-pointers, better than 40 percent. She was 12-of-16 in free-throws.

AW 4-12-10-13=39

WS 15-19-14- 7=55

A-W Statistics

Brynn Van Eldik: four points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound and one steal.

Davis: 12 points on 5-of-12 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free throw attempts, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Hedlund: six points on 2-of-6 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Tindall: six points on 2-of-12 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Henrich: seven points on 3-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, seven rebounds and two assists.

Danika Smith: three points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt.

Courtney Waterbury: 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-3 three-point field goal attempts and one rebound.

Brooke Koele: one point, 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, one assist and two blocked shots.

Team: 39 points, 15-of-45 all field goal attempts, 3-of-12 three-point field goal attempts, 6-of-9 free-throw attempts, 30 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and three blocked shots.

WS Statistics

Blankenship: six points on 3-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and three steals.

Ericson: nine points and nine rebounds.

Emma Mace: nine points and three assists.

Katey Koopmans: four points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one rebound.

McKee: seven points on 3-of-9 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 0-of-2 free throw attempts, one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Rodenburgh: 13 points on 6-of-13 all field goal attempts, 0-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free throw attempts, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

McManaman: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt and one blocked shot.

Schwiesow: five points on 1-of-7 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Ericson: nine points on 4-of-7 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, nine rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.

Team: 55 points on 24-of-54 all field goal attempts, 1-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, 6-of-11 free-throw attempts, 24 rebounds, 12 assists, 15 steals and three blocked shots.