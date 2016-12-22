Falcons shake off slow start, soar past A-W

By Steve Peterson

The first quarter of the Akron-Westfield vs. West Sioux boys’ War Eagle Conference contest Dec. 13 resembled two vehicles which had lost their battles to cold weather. Which team got the jump start first would have a big edge.

After a 4-2 lead by the Westerners eight minutes into the game, the Falcons got that jump start in a big way to the tune of a 41-15 middle quarters’ domination en route to an easy 54-32 win.

A-W was 1-3 record after the loss.

A-W’s last lead was on a hoop by Cal Eskra in the second quarter for an 8-7 margin. A fast-break hoop by Eskra made it a one-point deficit, 11-10.

The Falcons were off to the races after that, a 21-point second quarter but A-W was still within shooting distance, a 23-15 deficit at halftime.

A 20-4 run by the Falcons in the third quarter sealed this one for the home team.

“It was ugly. The most disappointing thing was that we weren’t all on the same page. Maybe we were tired after playing hard against Elk-Point Jefferson the night before,” said A-W Head Coach Jon Harris.

Nick Jacobs was the only A-W player to tally in double figures with 13 points. He gained so much attention — even from the WS bench players who yelled “shooter” every time he touched the ball.

A-W Statistics

Jacobs: 12 points on 5-of-13 all field goal attempts, 2-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Conner Anderson: two points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, two rebounds and one steal.

Eskra: five points on 2-of-9 all field goal attempts, 0-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free throw attempt, one rebound, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

Austin Allard: six points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, four rebounds and four blocked shots.

Reagan Frankl: three points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free throw attempts, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Kyle Johnson: two points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, four rebounds and one steal.

Aaron Allard: two points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt and two rebounds.

Quinn Bundy: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, one assist and one steal.

Team: 32 points on 14-of-43 all field goal attempts, 3-of-19 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, 18 rebounds, seven assists, eight steals and five blocked shots.

WS Wrap Up

The Falcons are off to a 5-1 record this season, all five wins consecutively after a season-opening loss to Unity Christian.

Head Coach Jerome Hoegh praised the balanced scoring this Tuesday night. The top five scorers had between seven and 14 points, led by Isaac Topete’s 14 points.

“We had great looks from Chase Koopmans and Conner Koopmans’ passes. It was very balanced scoring. It was so unselfish and that is what I love to see,” said Hoegh.

“We played hard early but the shots were not falling,” said Hoegh.

Jake Lynott totaled 12 points and five assists; Tucker Vander Feen had 10 points; and Hunter Dekkers had eight points. Chase Koopmans seven points and led the rebounding effort with 11.

The two teams go at it again in the second-to-last game of the regular season Feb. 7 at A-W.

AW 4-11- 4-13=32

WS 2-21-20-11=54

WS Stats

Drake Millikan: three points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts.

Jake Lynott: 12 points on 4-of-5 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 3-of-5 free-throw attempts, two rebounds and five assists.

Chase Koopmans: seven points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Hunter Dekkers: nine points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 2-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Tucker Vander Feen: 10 points on 4-of-10 all field goal attempts, 2-of-6 three-point field goal attempts, three rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Isaac Topete: 14 points on 5-of-8 all field goal attempts, 2-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Conner Koopmans: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, nine rebounds and one steal.

Kade Lynott: one rebound.