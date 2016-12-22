West Lyon edges A-W in dual

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield and West Lyon fought in a close wrestling dual at A-W Dec. 13 but West Lyon came out on top, 42-36.

West Lyon (WL) got nine points in the final two contested matches to gain the win.

Sebastian Berg at 152 pounds; Damien Ericson at 170; Daniel Martinsen at 182 and Montana Jackson at 285, and John Henrich at 160 — all won by fall for the Westerners. Henrich remained unbeaten at 16-0 record.

Results

At 126 pounds: Johnny Perez (WL) won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Justin Severson (WL) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds: Stefan Van Beek (WL) beat Jeremy Bosse in a fall in 0:56.

At 145 pounds: Payton Klarenbeek (WL) won by forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Berg (A-W) beat Levi Metzger in a fall in 1:15.

At 160 pounds: Henrich (A-W) beat Isaac Aeschliman in a fall in 1:04.

At 170 pounds: Ericson (A-W) beat Zach Hamann in 0:23.

At 182 pounds: Martinsen (A-W) beat Tristan Spaan in a fall in 1:13.

At 195 pounds: Brady Bergman (A-W) beat Aaron Leloux in a fall in 0:24.

At 220 pounds: Dylan Huyser (WL) beat Taylor Heeren in a decision, 6-4.

At 285 pounds: Jackson (A-W) beat Tommy Roemen in a fall in 0:48.

At 106 pounds: Rey Castillo (WL) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds: Isaac Bruggemann (WL) beat Hunter Walkingstick in a decision, 6-0.

At 120 pounds: Will Kooi (WL) beat Cameron Bergman in a fall in 0:29.

Schedule

A-W will have two home matches after Christmas break. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union and Sheldon-South O’Brien visit on Thursday, Jan. 5. Storm Lake and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will be the competition Tuesday, Jan. 10. Matches begin at 6:00 p.m.

A-W’s next tournament is at Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire in Graettinger on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10:00 a.m.