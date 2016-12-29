Carol Ann Lantz, 73

Carol Ann Lantz of Akron, Iowa, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the Akron Care Center. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 2, 2017, at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden with Rev. Mark Klompien officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery of Hawarden. Visitation, with family present, will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Carol Ann Lantz, daughter of Herbert and Maxine (Jones) McMillan, was born June 14, 1943 at Hawarden, Iowa. Carol attended West Sioux High School, graduating in 1963. She married Fred Lantz on June 28, 1978 in Hawarden. They made their home in Hawarden. After Fred’s death on September 28, 2003, Carol moved to a Hope Haven facility due to her blindness. She later moved to her current home at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Carol was a proud survivor of cancer and she lived with diabetes. She had a deep faith and was a member of the Christian Reformed Church in Hawarden. Carol enjoyed listening to Christian music. She liked red roses, blue carnations, and loved her dog, Peanut.

She is survived by a sister, Janice Williams, brother, Charles (Dorothy) McMillan, both of Hawarden, brother, Tom (Ellen) McMillan of Lincoln, Nebraska, and brother Steve McMillan of Sioux City, Iowa; many nieces; nephews; cousins; two aunts, Phyllis McMillan of Sioux City and Linda Jones of Middleburg, Florida; step-sister, Judie (Rod) Bauman; and two step-brothers, Bob (Jean) Brewer and Mark (Becky) Brewer, all of Ponca, Nebraska.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Herb and Maxine McMillan; baby sister, Ardis; nephew and niece, Mark and Theresa McMillan; great-nephew, Taylor McMillan; brother-in-law, Richard Williams; and numerous aunts and uncles.