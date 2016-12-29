A-W students learn ‘1-Point Perspective’

To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A Project-Based Learning assignment followed as students worked in cooperative groups to create a 1-point perspective mural with masking tape. There are 12 different murals in the halls throughout the school. This one was created by Travian Appley, Brenden Manley and Ethan Ranschau.
You must be logged in to post a comment.