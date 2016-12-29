A-W students learn ‘1-Point Perspective’

To begin a perspective drawing unit, Art I students reviewed 1 point perspective in class by drawing an interior of a room, Akron-Westfield Art Teacher Robin Dirks told The Akron Hometowner. A Project-Based Learning assignment followed as students worked in cooperative groups to create a 1-point perspective mural with masking tape. There are 12 different murals in the halls throughout the school. This one was created by Travian Appley, Brenden Manley and Ethan Ranschau.