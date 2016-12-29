Falcons top Sioux City West, Rebels

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux had some quick falls as the Falcons gained a 72-12 win over Sioux City West in a dual match Dec. 5 at West Sioux.

West Sioux also lost a match that night — to Westwood, 40-30.

The win over Sioux City West (SCW) was the 200th dual match win for West Sioux Head Coach Mark Van Oort.

West Sioux had a 2-1 record in duals after the matches.

Westwood (WD), 40

WS, 30

West Sioux led 31-19 at one point but the Rebels rallied to win. A referee ruled an unsportsmanlike one-point penalty on Van Oort, which dropped the Falcons’ total to 30, in the final dual.

“Against Westwood, we competed hard and came up short by 10 points,” said WS Head Coach Mark Van Oort. “Our guys will continue to work to get better and hopefully be in a position to beat a team like Westwood at the end of the year. It is great to have the opportunity to compete against a team that was sixth in the state duals last year.”

“Going into the dual I know it was going to be close and there were two swing matches and we lost both of them,” he added.

At 220 pounds: Trenton Dirks, WD, beat Eddie Heriberto-Topete in a fall in 0:48.

At 285 pounds: Darlin Marquez beat Nathan Payne, WD, by decision, 3-1.

At 106 pounds: Adam Allard, WS, won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds: Brennan Brown, WD, beat Dillon Lynott, by decision, 10-6.

At 120 pounds: Seth Salker, WS, won by forfeit.

At 126 pounds: Sergio Mendoza, WS, won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Kody Berg, WD, beat Saul Ortiz by fall in 3:09.

At 138 pounds: Braden Dean, WD, beat Alex Chavez, major decision, 12-0.

At 145 pounds: Kory Van Oort, WS, won by forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Trevor Schuller beat Andrew Donnelly, WD, major decision, 13-4.

At 160 pounds: Hunter Rea, WD, beat Victor Hernandez by decision, 9-2.

At 170 pounds: Drew Anderson, WD, beat Cole Maxson in a fall in 1:53.

At 182 pounds: Jeremiah Adams, WD, beat Aden Waterman in a fall in 2:24.

At 195 pounds: Devin Thompson, WD, beat Michael Trageser in a fall in 2:42.

WS 72, SCW 12

At 106 pounds: Allard, WS, beat Thomas Oulette by fall in 0:12.

At 113 pounds: Lynott, WS, beat Gage Klein in a fall in 0:52.

At 120 pounds: Salker, WS, beat Aydin Dicks by fall in 2:34.

At 126 pounds: Mendoza, WS, won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Dakota Nelson beat Ortiz, WS, in a fall in 4:37.

At 145 pounds: Van Oort, WS, won by forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Maxson, WS, won by forfeit.

At 160 pounds: David Fores beat Waterman, WS, in a fall in 3:00.

At 195 pounds: Trageser, WS, won by forfeit.

At 220 pounds: Wyatt Johnson, WS, beat Julio Villa in a fall in 0:13; and

At 285 pounds: Darlin Marquez, WS, beat Jesse Ramirez by fall in 5:13.

“Last year Sioux City West did not have many kids on their team,” said Van Oort. “This year they came in with a much larger squad and competed. They did not put all of their guys in the varsity lineup but they did compete junior varsity. For a while I thought we might have a perfect dual but a couple of matches slid away from us when we got caught on our backs.”

“I am very pleased with the guys’ efforts in a 72-12 victory,” said Van Oort.

Coach’s Comments

Van Oort commented on solid efforts of some wrestlers from the Monday night meet.

“Trevor Schuller wrestled with some real grit. He picked up a major decision for us against Westwood to keep us in contention for a dual win. With 25 seconds to go, he let his opponent up and then got another takedown to secure the major. A great effort and what we preach to our guys: attack, attack, attack!”

“Marquez went 2-0 at heavyweight even though he found himself significantly undersized. Marquez wrestled against guys at 281 and 284 pounds. Marquez weighed in at 225 pounds, so it was a lot of extra weight to move. I think the highlight of the night for our fans was when Marquez hit his Fireman’s Carry against Jesse Ramirez of Sioux City West to secure the fall. Ramirez was a State Qualifier a year ago.”

“Allard and Johnson recorded 12-second pins to highlight the night against Sioux City West.”

“Looking up and down the line we did a great job of getting pins. Allard, Lynott, Salker, Chavez, Johnson and Marquez picked up at least one fall for us.”