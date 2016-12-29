Councilors meet new library director

By Steve Peterson

At the Dec. 14 Hawarden Council meeting, Hawarden Library Board of Trustees President Larry Gregg introduced new Library Director Lori Juhlin.

Other topics covered were winter reminders and Hawarden Regional Healthcre (HRH) expansion transition dates.

“I am originally from Norfolk, Neb.,” said Juhlin, telling the council she had completed a Masters (degree) in Library Science at the University of Missouri and worked at both Columbus and Lexington Public Libraries in Nebraska. “I am very excited to be here and help move the library forward.”

Mayor’s Report

“As the year ends, we want to thank all of our city employees for their dedication to Hawarden, and their work on many projects throughout the year for the benefit of Hawarden,” said Hawarden Mayor Ric Porter. “We have a great group of people.”

Porter reminded people that at the yearend, there are many organizations which can benefit from financial gifts.

Police Chief’s Comments

“Just a reminder on winter parking. Please have your vehicles off the road so the street crews can clear the snow,” said Police Chief Mike DeBruin.

Public Works Report

With the cold weather that is coming the furnaces will get a big work out, said Public Works Director Tom Kane. I want to make sure everyone is aware of the threat of Carbon Monoxide poisoning. A Carbon Monoxide detector would be a good gift.

If you think that you may have a problem in your house, we will come to your house or place of business and check it out for you, he said. If there are any signs of it, please give us a call.

In the next billing cycle we are sending out ‘scratch and snuff’ cards, said Kane. Please check them out and make sure everyone in your household tries them to make sure everyone knows what natural gas smells like.

Sidewalk Reminder

“As a walker in the community, I would like to remind everyone that we have an ordinance that requires people to scoop their sidewalks,” said Hawarden City Administrator Gary Tucker. “Many of the sidewalks from the first snowstorm remain uncleared. I urge everyone to make sure that your sidewalks are cleared.”

HRH Transition Plan

“The plan is that we will take occupancy of the new building on Dec. 21,” said Hawarden Regional Healthcare Director Jayson Pullman. “We will move into the new section that is complete on Jan. 12. That will not be the full hospital.”

“We will not have lab or a cafeteria, but there will be emergency and operations rooms,” he explained. “Most of the concrete is poured and ready to go. We are putting the finishing touches on the inside and getting the punch list done.”

“We have to move into the new space so we can vacate and they can remodel the old space,” said Pullman.

The medical providers and the public will have chances to see the addition but no times were announced.

“The plan is on Thursday, Jan. 5 to have a VIP tour with city employees, Emergency Medial Service personnel, donors, Foundation members coming out and taking a look at the new facility,” said Pullman. “On Friday, Jan. 6 we will give the community a chance to go through the building.”

“It has been a long time coming,” said PUllman. “There will be a lot of work to do in the current space that we have.”

“It will be ready to go for us to take care of patients,” he said. “The cardiac monitors are going in Dec. 14 and the wireless. It is coming together rapidly.”

“We will not have the permanent entrance signs up because they will be (lighted signs) but we will have temporary signs up for entrances,” said Pullman.

“The complete project will be done in February or March and we will have a Grand Open House and a ribbon cutting,” he said. “We want to show the EMS personnel how they will get into the new facility, let them ask questions and get excited about the new facility.”

Action Items

In action items the councilors voted unanimously to approve allowing Police Reserve Officer Alex Waagmeester to carry weapons.

“It is required by the State of Iowa for council approval before anyone can carry a weapon,” said De Bruin.