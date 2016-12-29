County road work: Nearly 30 projects in 2016

By Steve Peterson

Almost 30 road improvement projects were completed by contractors or Plymouth County Secondary Road Department crews this construction season.

County Engineer Tom Rohe presented the information to supervisors that the 28 projects totaled $5,141,256.

This divides up to contractor roadway, $2,623,700; contract bridge and culvert work, $2,096,384 and local $421,172, Rohe told supervisors at their Dec. 13 meeting.

“We would not have been able to do all the work without the (Local Opion Sales Tax) funds and we appreciate that,” said Rohe.

“A lot of the credit goes to the people in the office, the Secondary Road Department and the Maintenance Department, who work hard,” he said.

Road work was done on the following:

• County Road K-42 from County Road C-38 to Iowa Highway 3 by Cedar Valley Asphalt, an overlay for three miles at a cost of $1,240,420, of which $850,000 came from LOST funds; and

• County Road C-60 from Highway 140 west 3.25 miles: grading work by Midwest Contractors for $1,383,379, with $500,000 from Safety Improvement funds. Each funding source was Farm-to-Market.

• There were two Hungry Canyons Alliance funded projects. Each was a precast box culvert:

• At Iris Avenue in Sections 16 and 17 of Washington Township for $112,523 with $15,040 from Hungry Canyons; and

• At Hedge Avenue in Sections 35 and 36 of Liberty Township for $101,698, with $16,320 funded by Hungry Canyons.

Each of those were installed by Richards Construction.

• One bridge project was at 270th Street in Sections 28 and 33 of Stanton Township, cost $332,916 with work done by Graves Construction.

• At Fawn Avenue in Section 17 and 18 of Johnson Township, there was a precast box culvert installed by Richards Construction at cost of $110,680.

• At Dogwood Avenue near the Sioux County line, a Corrugated Metal Pipe was installed, to replace a wooden bridge at a cost of $25,636. Work was done by county crews. A total of 12 such installations were done.

County crews worked on 15 different projects, most installing congregated metal pipe or precast box culverts, said Rohe.

County supervisors all praised Rohe and his staff for their work on road improvement projects this construction season.