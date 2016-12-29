WS Board hears teams’ reports

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux School Board met in regular session Dec. 12 and received reports from the Prosper Team and Family Engagement Group Home Visit Team.

PROSPER Team

Prosper (PROmoting School community-university Partnerships to Enhance Resilience) Team Leader Donna Mills of Iowa State University Extension – O’Brien County spoke to the school board.

“I love working with families,” said Mills who works with the Prosper community team that includes some substance abuse and prevention agencies personnel.

“I have appreciated West Sioux’s commitment to Prosper and to substance abuse prevention,” she told the board. “We work to support the school district.”

Last year we offered a Strengthening Families Program 10-14 with great results statistically, said Mills. For our first year the target is 15 percent. We had 12 percent of the sixth grade families participate.”

“When it hits 15 percent, things in the community start to change,” she said. “You see it in other Prosper communities where police report a reduction in crime. We are trying to reduce risky behavior and in the long term, being able to reduce peer pressure.”

“The Prosper families benefit but also the community and that leads to a stronger work force, and implementation and stainability are much greater with Prosper,” said Mills.

The Prosper team held a Family Fun Night Nov. 7 and is offering a Family Game Night on Feb. 9 to generate interest in the spring program that will begin March 16, meeting for seven Thursdays except for Easter week on April 11.

“What are we asking from you (school board) is to spread the word,” said Mills. “We know that several families that did participate saw improvement and it has been shown in other communities. We want this community to prosper.”

Family Engagement

Home Visit Team

Laura Hensley, At-Risk Coordinator, led the presentation, which included team members Greta Eckardt-Swier and Erin Schroeder.

“We started the Family Engagement Group Home Visit Team program in 2014, from the idea of Ron Muir who was a consultant for the State of Iowa Department of Education, explained Hensley. “We were seeing trends in ninth grade classes. Students felt more disconnected to the school and to the teachers.”

Muir recommended this Sacramento, Calif., program, said Hensley, noting in California, they actually used this program and saw an increase in test scores. Muir offered to train West Sioux staff.

In 2014 we trained seven teachers, and they go to students’ homes in pairs after making all the set-up calls, said Hensley. Each pair has about 10 students, and they say, ‘I want to come and talk about your kids’ hopes and dreams and different questions that you might have.’”

“There are very simple rules — you can’t come with expectations and rules,” she said. “This is just about hopes and dreams. We want to talk to them on neutral turf, away from school. For example, having meetings at Casey’s store. We don’t want to have it at school which has a certain feel.”

“In 2014 we had 18 home visits out of the entire freshmen class and in 2015 we had 32 home visits,” said Hensley. “We started to increase our numbers.”

“The third year, in 2016, we decided to increase the number of students so we also did the incoming sixth graders with the same amount of teachers doing this,” she said. “They took on a lot more students to call.”

“We had 33 home visits,” said Hensley. “We would like to bring this up to 70 to 80 percent. We’re getting there. It is a big effort on our teachers and parents to do this.”

Successes are we have seen an increase in sixth grade and ninth grade orientation,” she said, sharing one success story. One success story where a family came into orientation but were about to leave when they saw their home-visit teacher. “That is ultimately our goal. To have parents feel more comfortable coming to school and have students feel a little less anxiety.”

“We have 15 teachers from middle school and high school and two translators,” she said, noting WS is the FGJT coordinator for the State of Iowa. “If a district wants to offer a home-visit project, they can come to us for training.”

The team, along with three other districts’ teams, made home-visit presentations at the Family Leadership Conference in Des Moines; attended two national conferences; and had Luther College of Decorah learn of our home visit program this past fall.

“We had a skype-in with one of their college education courses,” said Hensley. “A teacher panel was talking to the college students who were asking questions.”

“We want to follow-up and do more home visits in the spring. We would like to do two or three home visits a year,” said Hensley.

Eckardt-Skier said, “It was really good to get into the homes where people are really comfortable. You can talk socially because you are not talking about academics.”

“If I see those students in the hallway, I have a connection to them,” said Greta Eckardt-Swier.

Schroeder said successes have included “watching out” for students whose families she has had home visits.

“You gain a great rapport with those students that originated from the home visits,” said Schroeder.

“The first year we reached about 30 percent of ninth graders,” said Hensley. “You run into a lot of scheduling conflicts with activities in the summer.”

“Teachers have been doing the home visit idea for a long time,” she said. “What is different about this program is how we train the teachers.”

“I just take a class list and divide it among the pairs,” said Hensley. “We average 30 percent out of the entire class that we are able to do.”