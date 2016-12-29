WS School Board hears financial report

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux School Board heard the November monthly financial secretary’s report from Superintendent Ryan Kramer, and the school chief said there needs to be a reduction of $100,000 in the FY 2018 Budget.

School finances were also discussed from the state and national perspectives.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, Kramer explained the status of various funds with seven months left in the current fiscal year.

“As expected the cash balance in the General Fund’s projection, we will have reduced it by $300,000 this year, which will put us right in the area of 20 percent carry-over to next year,” Kramer told the board. “That is our goal now.”

Revenue-to-date is increasing, he said, and expenditures-to-date are also what we anticipated.

“We just wanted to have a review of how the Fiscal Year 2017 has gone so far as we are in the middle of our budget year,” said Kramer, explaining he’d met with his mentor, Gary Richardson, and WS Business Manager) Jake Vanderham last week. “We wanted to have someone who has had a lot of experience in that area take a look at our condition and what we expect.”

“We did review revenues and expenditures over the last four years,” he explained. “Three of the four years we had more expenses than we have brought in (revenue).”

In 2013-2014, we spent $13,000 more than revenues; in FY 2015 we spent almost $161,000 more than the revenues and in FY 2016 we spent over $242,000, said Kramer. For FY 2017’s cash balance we expect to spend about $300,000 more than we take in.

“On Richardson’s recommendation and Vanderham and I are in agreement, we will have a significant goal for FY 2018 — getting in line with our spending goal, he said. Our goal for carry-over in cash balance is about 20 percent. That is what we want to carry over each year. Our goal is to have our expenditures be about 97 percent of our revenues.

“In order to get to that point, what we will do for FY 2018 is look to cut $100,000 from the budget,” said Kramer.

Through conversations with Richardson, our hope is to be able to do that through retirements, he said. As an experienced teacher leaves, a new one does not require as much from the General Fund.

“There are a couple of other areas that we will be taking a look to raise that $100,000, said Kramer.

“Based on the financial situation at the state level now, I anticipate a good year would be a 2 percent increase in cost per pupil, he said. The goal Vanderham and I have for the year will be a $100,000 reduction — that does not include what would be the increase from the state.

In January school officials will look at projections closely, and set up goals for our (school board’s) negotiation team.

We have had initial discussions with West Sioux Education Association, said Kramer.

AEA Meeting

On Dec. 5 Northwest Area Education Agency (AEA) hosted a legislative forum in Sioux Center.

“We had an open discussion on a lot of different matters,” said Kramer. “Many legislators from our area are very supportive on working to try to get our per pupil increase out as early as possible to schools.”

“What is written in state law is they are to provide us 13 months in advance of our budget so they are already behind, breaking the law they have in place,” he said. “It is very important for us as we build our budget that we know that information. I think that is being driven home.”

“It is a tough process for them because they are doing it off of forecasting,” said Kramer. “It will be very interesting to see now that Gov. Terry Branstad and both branches are in Republican control — if that will make a difference or slow things down. It will be a very interesting process.”

Several things were discussed as topics from revamping IPERS, collective bargaining, he said. “Everything seems to be out there.”

“It will be very interesting now that Gov. Branstad has decided to go to China (as President-Elect Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador), to see what direction Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ vision and what she will have as a priority,” said Kramer, noting the meeting with the legislators was before Branstad’s decision.

Kramer reported he was very happy to meet with area legislators, Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull and State Representative-elect Skyler Wheeler of Orange City.

“They seemed very interested in making visits to our schools, very open to the views of others, and they have a difficult job just like you board members do,” said Kramer.

Trump/ GOP Impact

“It really will be interesting to see what direction goes forward,” said Kramer. “I see a reduced role for the federal government in regards to education.”

“The idea is to reduce the Department of Education and their role and give more of that back to the states,” he explained.

“We have never been in a time in which someone going into power is going to relinquish a lot at the federal level,” said Kramer. “That is the ultimate goal for them.”