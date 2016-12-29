Councilors opt for lower nature center contribution

By Steve Peterson

At their Dec. 14 meeting, Hawarden Councilors denied a request of a voluntary $150,000 donation to the nature center at Oak Grove State Park, which was proposed by the Sioux County Conservation Foundation (SCCF).

The vote was 3-2 but councilors stressed they were in favor of the project at a lower amount.

Councilors Monte Harvey, Payne Allen and John Feldhacker voted against the $150,000 contribution and Councilors Travis Olson and Tim Kurth voted in favor of it.

Another resolution of support may be presented at the Jan. 11 councilors’ meeting or it could be part of the FY 2018 budget process.

Council’s Comments

“I think that the idea is a great one. I am all for it but I think $150,000 is just about 10 times what I am willing to support,” said Harvey. “My numbers indicate that we have approximately $300,000 taxable income that I would call discretionary. We collect about $500,000 in property taxes but about $200,000 of that is spoken for — it’s gone; we can’t touch it.”

“That leaves $300,000 and we are going to give away $50,000 per year to Sioux County?” he asked. “That is 15 percent of the discretionary income over the next three years.”

“It is a heck of a good project but I can’t afford it,” said Harvey.

“I discussed this for a whole month with people from Hawarden who came into the medical office. The biggest question I had was, ‘what are the other communities going to contribute?’” he said. “The answer is nothing.”

“The allocation of $150,000 from Hawarden is about $60 per resident, based on the latest census,” said Harvey. “Using that same number, Sioux Center will pony up about $425,000; Orange City, $350,000; rural Sioux County, $550,000; until we are all done collecting taxable revenue of about $2.3 million.”

“I don’t think Hawarden has got it,” he said, “and I don’t think Sioux County has got it.”

“Is it a good idea? Yes, it is,” said Harvey. “Can I pay for it? No, I can’t. I like the project; I do.”

I was in favor of the South Pit (Big Sioux Recreation Area) but for that reason I will vote no,” said Harvey.

“Has there been received feedback from other communities?” asked Feldhacker.

SCCB’s Response

“I think it is going to take the first community (to contribute),” said Sioux County Conservation Board (SCCB) Executive Director Rob Klocke. “Orange City and Sioux Center have been asked. Orange City has been asked to contribute $500,000.”

“Private donations are starting to come in,” he said. “We have raised over a third of the money right now. We are hoping to get to the $2.3 million so we can apply for Iowa Enhancement Grant money. You have to get a certain dollar amount just to apply.”

Kurth suggested a $100,000 fund which was already in the budget as a discretionary item.

“It was a fund that was raised by the taxpayers, a monthly tax by the utility: $3 a month on the meter for five years back when the Hawarden Community Hospital was mismanaged and $20 million in debt,” said Harvey. “I was on the council then and they decided that the hospital could go broke and take the city with it. To tax that much it needs to be health-care related or given back.”

“I can live with a $50,000 contribution. I think that is a reasonable amount,” said Harvey, making a motion to allocate $50,000 in next year’s budget. “If they (SCCF) wants to come back in subsequent years and ask for more, I can live with that.”

“The main thing is we can’t apply for Iowa Enhancement Grant until we get about one-third of the funds,” said Klocke. “It may be a longer process but we will get there.”

At the Jan. 11 meeting, a support resolution for a one-year contribution paid on July 1, 2017 will be presented for the council’s vote.

“We are not going to walk away,” said Harvey about the nature center project.