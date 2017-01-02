One for the books: A-W rallies to beat L-B

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat Lawton-Bronson, 55-52, at their home court Dec. 19 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game.

A-W did not have any time to waste when a wide-open sophomore Reagan Frankl made a three-pointer after another L-B turnover, for a 53-52 lead with 18 seconds left.

The visiting Eagles had a missed shot, A-W got the rebound and sophomore Nick Jacobs calmly made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left, a three-point lead after Austin Allard had secured a loose rebound for A-W.

In a game of one-win teams, A-W gained the momentum with a 2-3 record. A 21-11 run by A-W in the fourth quarter gave them the win.

For A-W, Jacobs led the way with 17 points. He was 5-of-11 from the three-point range.

Austin Allard had 13 points.

Cal Eskra reached double figures with 11 points.

“We started to do a lot better job attacking their zone and finding our shooters. At the end of the game, the guys played hard,” said A-W Head Coach Jon Harris. “A key rebound was the basket before Frankl’s, when we had two or three guys going for a rebound and we got it.”

Frankl has made three-pointers earlier this season, but no bigger than the one he made against L-B.

“He can hit the three-pointer and he made a couple early against South O’Brien,” said Harris. “They knew Nick was our three-point shooting threat and Frankl was open.”

A-W trailed 41-34 after three quarters. L-B enjoyed a 45-36 lead as late as 5:51 remaining. A L-B Nate Kneifl free throw made it a 46-38 lead, with 5:08 left.

Eskra and then Jacobs made baskets for a 46-43 deficit with four minutes left.

The Eagles made four straight free throws to up the lead back to seven with 3:30 remaining. Kneifl, who scored 22 points, gave the visitors a 52-45 margin with 2:42 left.

Austin Allard made it a five-point game with a hoop then L-B’s woes began with a missed free throw and two turnovers that decided this one.

“We have the monkey off our backs. We still did not play as well as we can offensively. We missed some bunnies in the first half that would have given us a nice lead,” said Harris.

A-W led 15-13 after one quarter but the Eagles led 27-24 at halftime. The Eagles had a five to eight point lead in the third quarter.

A-W Statistics

Jacobs: 17 points on 5-of-13 all field goal attempts, 5-of-11 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Conner Anderson: seven points on 2-of-5 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, two assists and five steals.

Eskra: 11 points on 4-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Austin Allard: 13 points on 6-of-13 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Frankl: three points on 1-of-5 all field goal attempts, 1-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, two assists and two steals.

Kyle Johnson: two points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, four rebounds and one assist.

Aaron Allard: two points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, two rebounds and two steals.

Quinn Bundy: one rebound and one assist.

L-B 13-14-14-11=52

A-W 15- 9-10-21=55

Schedule

A-W is at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Friday, Jan. 6. A-W will host Remsen-St. Mary’s Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will be at Alcester-Hudson Thursday, Jan. 12. Boys’ games follow girls’ contests.