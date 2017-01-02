A-W starts fast in win over L-B girls

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield girls’ basketball team zoomed to a 39-10 lead at halftime over Lawton-Bronson and never looked back in a 66-38 non-conference win Dec. 19 at home.

A-W was 5-2 overall record with the win.

A-W took a 21-2 lead after eight minutes against the Eagles.

“I thought we played well against Lawton-Bronson scoring 66 points for a season high,” said A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson.

For A-W, Danika Tindall led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points.

Callie Henrich tallied 16 points.

Ann Hedlund scored nine points.

Bailey Davis scored six points, made the offense go with 12 assists and had eight steals on defense.

Brooke Koele scored eight points and Brynn Van Eldik each scored eight points.

A-W Statistics

Van Eldik: eight points on 2-of-9 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 4-of-6 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.

Davis: six points on 3-of-3 all field goal attempts, three rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals.

Hedlund: nine points on 4-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts and one assist.

Tindall: 17 points on 6-of-12 all field goal attempts, 5-of-5 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Henrich: 16 points on 7-of-8 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 free-throw attempts, seven rebounds and one assist.

Koele: eight points on 3-of-5 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, three rebounds and two blocked shots.

Lily Kennyy: 0-of-1 field goal attempt.

Danika Smith: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one steal.

Courtney Waterbury: two rebounds and one steal.

Team totals: 66 points on 29-of-48 all field goal attempts, 0-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 14-of-20 free-throw attempts, 23 rebounds, 15 assists, 14 steals and three blocked shots.

L-B 2- 8-17-11=38

A-W 21-18-14-13=66