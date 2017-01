Hawarden Chamber of Commerce will host its 98th annual Chamber Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Hawarden Community Center.

Ticket cost is $25 in advance.

The social hour begins at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Guest entertainer will be comedian John DeBoer.

For more information, call the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce at 551-4433.