Kass: Electoral meeting went ‘very smooth’

By Steve Peterson

Don Kass, of Remsen, was one of the six Iowa electors who cast their ballots for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence at the Iowa Electors’ meeting Dec. 19.

The meeting was held at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines and featured a welcome from Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. The meeting was run by Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Nationally, Pence and Trump beat Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine’s ticket 304 to 227 votes in the Electoral College. A minimum of 270 Electoral College votes were needed to be elected president.

“It went very smooth and was very well-orchestrated. There were a few protestors but in a silent protest,” said Kass.

Kass and the other five electors continued to get correspondence about the election well past the Nov. 8 casting of ballots; in fact, up to well past the Electors’ meeting.

Trump and Pence beat Clinton and Kaine, by a margin of 800,983 to 653,669 votes, or 50.6 percent to 41.3 percent in Iowa.

“I received about 2,000 e-mails, dozens of phone calls and social media messages. I weighed the amount of mail on a bathroom scale and it totaled 42 pounds,” said Kass.

This was much more pressure than in 2000, which was the other time he served as an elector, he said.

Kass described the position as “an honor of great importance but others should have the experience.”

Kass is a Plymouth County supervisor and chairman of the Plymouth County Republican Party.