If you are interested in learning tips for dividing perennials, trimming shrubs, planting flowers in the shade or in full sun, landscaping, fertilizer, touring gardens, learning the newest varieties of vegetables and flowers, how to pronounce the scientific names for certain flowers – well, there is much more to learn! – the Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club may just be the right fit for you.

The FV Federated Garden Club meets the second Tuesday of the month in the dining room of the Presbyterian United Church of Christ, 858 7th Ave. S.E. Le Mars. Meetings usually begin at 7:00 p.m. There is always an interesting program. Refreshments, too! Annual dues are $12.00.

Speaking of interesting programs, the January 10th meeting will feature a program called “Stepping into our Garden & Floral Decorating with Antiques.” The presenter will be Craig Hintze of LeBloom Floral & Antiques. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and take place at LeBloom Floral & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. N.E. in downtown Le Mars.

The FV Federated Garden Club completes several service projects each year including planting a tree in observance of Arbor Day. Over the years, club members have planted trees in various locations throughout Plymouth County. Each May the club holds a sale of “tried and tested” plants from their own gardens. The club is responsible for the Plymouth County “The Best Five Days of Summer” Fair Open Class Horticulture, Food and Preservative Exhibit. A new event, a pie baking contest, was held during the 2016 Fair. Decorating a Christmas tree for several years at the annual Pioneer Village Christmas Tree display is also among the club’s many projects.

The club’s 2017 study plant is the Elephant Ear Colocasia that belongs to the araceae family whose members are Aroids. Each member will plant an Elephant Ear and comparisons of the plant will be made at the end of the growing season.

When members of FVFGC were recently asked about the benefits of belonging to a garden club, the number one answer was “education.” Gardening knowledge is shared at each meeting. The number two answer was “camaraderie.” It is much more than having a “green thumb.” Gardening is listed as one the top five hobbies in the United States, and there are many benefits in gardening. There is an old saying: “Gardening is wonderful therapy and you get tomatoes, too!”

Several current members are charter members of the Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club when it was organized in 1993. The club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the largest garden organization in the world. FV Federated Garden Club belongs to District Eight of the eight districts of the Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa, Inc. Other members of District Eight include Buena View Federated Garden Club, Clay County Garden Club Spencer, Kingsley Home and Federated Garden Club and Little Sioux Federated Garden Club. Mike Becker, FV Federated Garden Club, is District 8 Director.

If you have any questions about joining the club, please contact one of the officers: Carol Schneider, president; Carol Kroksh, vice-president; Ruth Postma, secretary; Roxie Anderson, treasurer; or Janet Kennedy, publicity.