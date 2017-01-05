WS agrees to refinance bond

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux School Board met in a special meeting Dec. 19 and unanimously approved a resolution for the refinancing of bonds totalling $2,817,000.

The winning bidder was Iowa State Bank of Hawarden. The vote was 3-0 as members Gary Witt, Russell Coons and Ken Koch voted in favor of the resolution. Members Larry Gregg and Tom Sellers were absent.

Piper Jaffrey Inc. will act as placement agent for the 2017 Series bonds.

The bonds’ interest rate will be 2.45 percent compared to the old rate of 2.86 percent.

“This will save us $172,000. The time of payments will be the same — to 2030,” said WS Superintendent Ryan Kramer.

The school’s School Improvement Local Option (SILO) one-cent tax was the original source of the bonds.

“We are saving $13,000 a year. We should act because it is our job to manage the money of the taxpayer,” said Witt.