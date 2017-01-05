SCCB plans public ice fishing, owl prowl

Join the Sioux County Conservation Board’s (SCCB) staff for a morning on the ice at the Public Ice Fishing/Snowshoe Program at Big Sioux Recreation Area near Hawarden on Saturday, Jan. 21. The program begins at 10:00 a.m.

Bring your own lunch and a bucket to sit on, and SCCB will provide the rest.

Holes will be drilled; bait and equipment discussed, and types of fish shown.

There is no cost for the program and free admission to the park during the program. Participants who are age 16 and over must have a valid Iowa fishing license.

Snowshoes will be available pending snow depth.

Owl Prowl

February is a great time for hearing owls during their courtship and egg-laying.

An Owl Prowl will be Friday, Feb. 17 at Oak Grove Big Sioux Park at 4501 Cherry Avenue near Hawarden.

SCCB will host the night hike from 6:00 through 8:00 p.m. Meet at the Oak Grove Lodge parking lot.

Participants will hike and call Barred, Great Horned and Screech Owls and see a live captive Barred Owl.

Dress warmly and bring a flashlight (all flashlights should be covered in red cloth or cellophane.)

To register online, go to Owl-Prowl/Register/aspx?qs=true).

For more information, contact Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057.

Weather related cancellations will be aired on 93.9 FM.

If you have any questions, contact Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057.