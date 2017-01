Posted January 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

The 2016-2017 West Sioux girls’ basketball team members are (Front Row l-r:) Cheriden Allen, Katey Koopmans, Danna Schipper, Sydney Reinking, Emily Klocke, Shady Blankenship, Kailey Bak, (Middle Row l-r:) Erika McKenney, Emma Mace, Danielle Schreiner, Josie McKee, Maria Rubio, (Back Row l-r:) Emma McManaman, Samantha Salker, Meghan Danielson, Abbie Ericson, Leah Rehder, Payton Schwiesow and Taylor Rodenburgh. The Lady Falcons are coached by Adam McVay.

