According to Sioux County sheriff’s reports:

Dec. 25: The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident on Iowa Highway 10, two miles northwest of Ireton at about 1 a.m.

Leanna Zommermaand, age 21, of Orange City, was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Iowa Highway 10 when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the south ditch and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

Zomermaand required extrication from the vehicle by Ireton Fire and Rescue. She was transported by the Ireton Ambulance to Hawarden Regional Healthcare for treatment of minor injuries.

The Jeep sustained about $6,000 in damage.

Zomermaand was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ireton Fire and Rescue Department, Ireton Ambulance and the Hawarden Police Department.

Dec. 23: The Hudson, S.D. Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3641 Coolidge Avenue, three miles east of Hudson. at 9:45 a.m.

Upon arriving at the location, a machine shed was found to be fully engulfed by fire. Responding fire departments were able to extinguish the fire and kept it contained to the machine shed.

One person sustained minor burns while attempting to remove equipment from the burning shed. They were treated by emergency medical personnel at the location.

The building and contents were a total loss.

The Hudson Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Rock Valley, Sioux Center and Ireton, and Hudson plus the Rock Valley Ambulance and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is believed to be the result of a faculty engine heater plugged in on a pay loader inside the shed.

Dec. 23: The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and 480th Street, three miles southeast of Hawarden.

Randall Van Whye, age 58, of Ireton, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street. Jeffrey Kingma, age 38, of Hawarden, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Chestnut Avenue. The two vehicles met in the intersection where Van Whye’s struck Kingma’s vehicle at 11:25 a.m.

Van Whye and Kingma each reported minor injuries and each declined medical attention.

The 1996 Chevrolet Silverdo sustained about $4,000 in damage. The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado sustained about $8,000 in damage.

Van Whye was cited for Failure to Yield to a Vehicle on the Right.

Dec. 24: Trey Busch, age 20, of Ireton, was arrested by Hawarden Police for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dec. 23: Lynette Thimmesch age 56, was arrested by Hawarden Police for: Failure to Appear in Court; Identify Theft; Providing False Information; Driving While Driver’s License Suspended, Simple Misdemeanor; Theft in the Fifth Degree and Trespassing.

According to Police Chief Mike DeBruin, Thimmesch stole other people’s identities in order to apply for credit cards, leading to the identity theft charge. She also allegedly stole a package from a residence in Hawarden, leading to the theft charge.