Woodbury Central’s rally edges Falcons

By Steve Peterson

Woodbury Central rallied from a five-point halftime deficit with a 24-point fourth quarter to edge West Sioux, 67-64, Dec. 20 in Moville.

The Falcons finished the 2016 portion of their schedule with a 5-3 record.

Junior Jake Lynott led the Falcons against the Wildcats with 20 points.

Freshman Hunter Dekkers was next with 15 points.

Sophomore Chase Koopmans contributed nine points.

Senior Isaac Topete also scored nine points.

Senior Tucker Vander Feen added eight points.

Austin Rapp led the Wildcats with 17 points.

“The Woodbury Central game was a game of runs for sure,” said West Sioux Head Coach Jerome Hoegh. “I thought we did a great job of starting the game and played a great first half until the last two minutes of it.”

“We came out strong again in the second half but a fourth quarter run by Woodbury Central found us down six points with one minute to go,” he said. “We got to within a bucket and had a chance to tie but ended up short.”

“I was proud of our team but we just did not put together the game we needed to get a road win against a 6-1 Woodbury Central team,” said Hoegh.

West Sioux led 15-8 after eight minutes, 25-22 at halftime, and 48-43 after three quarters.

West Sioux made 25-of-60 all field goal attempts, 19-of-49 twos and 6-of-20 three-point attempts.

Jake Lynott, Vander Feen, Conner Koopmans, and Topete each had five rebounds to share the team lead.

Topete led with six assists and Jake Lynott had five.

Season’s First Portion

“I thought we had some glimpses of great basketball in the first eight games and I’m really excited about how we could be this year,” said Hoegh. “We play some great defense at times; and when we are clicking, our offense looks extremely explosive.”

“I don’t think we are anywhere near where we will be at the end of the year,” he said, “and we are doing a great job of trusting the process and worrying about getting better each day.”

“Topete, Vander Feen and Jake Lynott are our captains this year and have really stepped up in their leadership roles,” said Hoegh. “They have set the tone sharing the basketball with Conner Koopmans, Chase Koopmans and Hunter Dekkers, who are talented young players who will only keep improving as the year goes on.”

“It will be an exciting group to see play if we keep improving the way I think we will and keep being an unselfish, team oriented group,” said Hoegh.

WS Statistics

Kade Lynott: two points on 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, and one rebound.

Jake Lynott: 20 points on 8-of-14 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 4-of-6 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Chase Koopmans: nine points on 4-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempts, two rebounds and one assist.

Dekkers: 15 points on 6-of-16 all field goal attempts, 2-of-6 three-point filed goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Vander Feen: eight points on 3-of-12 all field goal attempts, 2-of-6 three-point field goal attempts, five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Topete: nine points on 4-of-8 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Conner Koopmans: one point on 0-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free throw attempts, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

WS 15-10-23-16=64

WC 8-14-21-24=67