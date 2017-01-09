Garden Club meets Tuesday

Floyd Valley Federated Garden Club will meet on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at LeBloom Flower & Antiques, 18 Central Ave. NW in Le Mars.

The program will be “Stepping into our Garden & Floral Decorating with Antiques” by Craig Hindt.

The business meeting will be held at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ Church, 858 Seventh Ave. SE in Le Mars after the program.

A light supper will be served by our hosts, Carol Kroksh and Frank & Ruth Postma.

Visitors are welcome, please RSVP by Monday, Jan. 9 – Call Ruth at 712-546-8313 if you plan to attend.