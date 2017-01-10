A-W girls return to court with win

By Steve Peterson

It was six-win Akron-Westfield against five-win Siouxland Community Christian in a girls’ basketball non-conference game to resume the season after holiday break Jan. 2 in Sioux City.

It was a close one — with four points the largest to determine one quarter winner but A-W held off the Siouxland Christian squad, 52-48 for a 7-2 record.

A-W Head Coach Kent Johnson praised the squad’s balanced scoring with six players scoring from five to 14 points.

Senior Ann Hedlund led the way with 14 points. Senior Callie Henrich scored 11 points and Senior Danika Tindall chipped in 10.

A-W had 37 rebounds led by senior Bailey Davis with 10.

Tindall and Henrich each had nine rebounds.

A-W opened up a 30-24 lead on a basket by Tindall with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Eagles quickly caught the Lady Westerners at 32 but a three-point play by Brooke Koele gave the visitors a 35-32 lead.

SCC took a 40-38 lead early in the fourth quarter but A-W went up 43-40 on a Tindall free-throw.

Henrich and Brynn Van Eldik upped the lead to 48-44, and Tindall made it a 50-44 cushion.

Davis made two free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.

“The only thing I was disappointed in was we did not get back well on defense,” said Johnson. “We did a good job on their leading scorer, Hannah Connelly (102 points, 12.8 points per game average) to hold her to three points but others hurt us.”

Siouxland Christian School, a member of the Western Valley Conference, was 5-4 record.

Statistics

Van Eldik: six points on 2-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Davis: six points on 2-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-5 free-throw attempts, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Hedlund: 14 points on 5-of-17 all field goal attempts, 4-of-14 three-point field goal attempts and one steal.

Tindall: 10 points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 4-of-6 free-throw attempts, nine rebounds and one steal.

Henrich: 11 points on 5-of-11 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocked shots.

Koele: five points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, 3-of-3 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Jaden Harris: one rebound.

Team: 52 points on 18-of-50 all field goal attempts, 4-of-17 three-point field goal attempts, 12-of-16 free-throw attempts, 37 rebounds, 11 assist, nine steals and five blocked shots.

AW 8-15-12-17=52

SC 9-15- 8-16-48