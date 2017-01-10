A-W: 1-1 duals at Le Mars

By Steve Peterson
Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.
A-W lost to Le Mars, 36-35 but beat Sioux City West, 54-27.
Vs. Le Mars (LHS)
Le Mars had a 36-26 lead after Joel McGrew beat AJ Nemesio in a decision, 4-0, at 138 pounds.
A-W won the last two matches as 152-pounder Sebastian Berg gained a win by decision over Myles Kass, 7-4. John Henrich of A-W beat Jared Kessenich in a fall in 1:41 and remained unbeaten at 160 pounds.
At 170 pounds: Daniel Martinsen (A-W) beat Tanner Gesink in a fall in 5:32 to start the match.
At 182 pounds: Brady Bergman (A-W) beat Justin Otto in a decision, 5-4.
At 195 pounds: Christian Wolthuizen (A-W) beat Alex Burnett in a Technical Fall, 16-1.
At 220 pounds: Travis Theisen beat Taylor Heeren (A-W) in a decision, 1-0.
At 285 pounds: Montana Jackson (A-W) beat Brennick Hoppe in a fall in 1:43.
At 106 pounds: Carter Stinton (LHS) won by forfeit.
At 113 pounds: Hunter Walkingstick (A-W) beat Riley Presuhn in a fall in 4:08.
At 120 pounds: Jake Rancksen-Small beat Cameron Bergman (A-W) in a fall in 1:15.
At 126 pounds: Matthew Simoni (LHS) won by forfeit.
At 132 pounds: Jacob Singer (LHS) won by forfeit.
At 138 pounds: Jordan Jensen beat Jeremy Bosse (A-W) in a fall in 2:15.
Vs. Sioux City West (SCW)
At 106 pounds: Thomas Ouellette (SCW) won by forfeit.
At 113 pounds: Walkingstick (A-W) won by forfeit.
At 120 pounds: Cameron Bergman (A-W) beat Aydin Socks in a fall in 2:56.
At 145 pounds: Nemesio (A-W) won by forfeit.
At 152 pounds: Berg (A-W) beat Dom Strawn in a fall in 5:15.
At 160 pounds: Henrich (A-W) won by forfeit.
At 170 pounds: Martinsen (A-W) won by forfeit.
At 182 pounds: David Flores (SCW) beat Brady Bergman in a decision, 6-2.
At 195 pounds: Wolthuizen beat Sean Gisel (SCW) in a fall in 0:24.
At 220 pounds: Heeren (A-W) won by forfeit.
At 285 pounds: Jackson (A-W) won by forfeit.
