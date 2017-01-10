A-W: 1-1 duals at Le Mars

By Steve Peterson

Akron-Westfield wrestlers split two dual matches at Le Mars Jan. 3 with a win over Sioux City West but a close loss to the home Bulldogs.

A-W lost to Le Mars, 36-35 but beat Sioux City West, 54-27.

Vs. Le Mars (LHS)

Le Mars had a 36-26 lead after Joel McGrew beat AJ Nemesio in a decision, 4-0, at 138 pounds.

A-W won the last two matches as 152-pounder Sebastian Berg gained a win by decision over Myles Kass, 7-4. John Henrich of A-W beat Jared Kessenich in a fall in 1:41 and remained unbeaten at 160 pounds.

At 170 pounds: Daniel Martinsen (A-W) beat Tanner Gesink in a fall in 5:32 to start the match.

At 182 pounds: Brady Bergman (A-W) beat Justin Otto in a decision, 5-4.

At 195 pounds: Christian Wolthuizen (A-W) beat Alex Burnett in a Technical Fall, 16-1.

At 220 pounds: Travis Theisen beat Taylor Heeren (A-W) in a decision, 1-0.

At 285 pounds: Montana Jackson (A-W) beat Brennick Hoppe in a fall in 1:43.

At 106 pounds: Carter Stinton (LHS) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds: Hunter Walkingstick (A-W) beat Riley Presuhn in a fall in 4:08.

At 120 pounds: Jake Rancksen-Small beat Cameron Bergman (A-W) in a fall in 1:15.

At 126 pounds: Matthew Simoni (LHS) won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Jacob Singer (LHS) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds: Jordan Jensen beat Jeremy Bosse (A-W) in a fall in 2:15.

Vs. Sioux City West (SCW)

At 106 pounds: Thomas Ouellette (SCW) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds: Walkingstick (A-W) won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds: Cameron Bergman (A-W) beat Aydin Socks in a fall in 2:56.

At 145 pounds: Nemesio (A-W) won by forfeit.

At 152 pounds: Berg (A-W) beat Dom Strawn in a fall in 5:15.

At 160 pounds: Henrich (A-W) won by forfeit.

At 170 pounds: Martinsen (A-W) won by forfeit.

At 182 pounds: David Flores (SCW) beat Brady Bergman in a decision, 6-2.

At 195 pounds: Wolthuizen beat Sean Gisel (SCW) in a fall in 0:24.

At 220 pounds: Heeren (A-W) won by forfeit.

At 285 pounds: Jackson (A-W) won by forfeit.