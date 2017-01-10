WS boys’ bowling gains win

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux boys’ bowling team posted its first win of the season as the Falcons beat Sioux Central, 2,290-1,918 pins at Sportsman’s Lanes and Lounge in Hawarden Dec. 15.

The Falcons had a 1-1 record.

Junior Trayven Lidgett had the high series with a 175-227-402 total.

Senior Alex Renken rolled a 179-166-345 total.

Junior Christian Maxson contributed a 147-187-334.

Sophomore Russell Coons had a 127-138-265.

Sophomore Zach Haire had a score of 89-87-176.

Baker round totals were 139, 108, 125, 138 and 177.

Vs. MMC-Remsen Union

In the season opener the Falcons lost to Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, 2,823-2,044 on Dec. 1.

Renken led the Falcons with a 231-156-367 total.

Maxson was next with a 174-139-313 total.

Lidgett had a 146-146-292 score.

Coons had a 130-122-252 score.

Haire had a 123-77-200 score.

Baker round totals were 140, 145, 103, 121 and 91.

Baker Bowling Format

According to the bowling.about.com website, the Baker Format is used in many levels of bowling competition, notably collegiate and high-school bowling.

Some amateur leagues will incorporate a Baker competition on occasion, some as often as weekly.

In a Baker Format game, you and your teammates will bowl toward one score. That is, rather than a typical league format in which you and your teammates each bowl 10 frames and your team score is the sum of each individual score, your entire team will combine to bowl 10 frames in a Baker match.

With five-person teams, the first bowler will bowl frames 1 and 6. The second bowler will bowl frames 2 and 7 and so on, with your fifth bowler bowling frames 5 and 10.

On a two-person team, you’ll simply alternate with your partner. If you bowl all the odd-numbered frames, he or she will bowl all the even-numbered frames.

Schedule

West Sioux is at the Le Mars Tournament at Sweet Sixteen Lanes starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

WS will face Le Mars at Sportsman’s at 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 and will be at Marucs-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union in Remsen at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.