L-B turns back Falcons

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux boys’ basketball team battled Lawton-Bronson to a tie in the first half of the non-conference game Jan. 3 but the second half belonged to the Eagles.

L-B had a 42-29 run in the second half to pull away from a 26-all tie for a 68-55 victory. West Sioux had a 5-4 record after the loss.

Hunter Dekkers led the Falcons with 18 points. Isaac Topete and Jake Lynott each scored 12 points.

L-B’s Austin Leffler dominated the scoring totals with 30 points, one of three Eagles in double figures. L-B had a 3-7 record.

WS Statistics

Jake Lynott; 12 points on 5-of-7 all field goal attempts, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, one rebound, five assists and one steal.

Chase Koopmans: two points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, two rebounds and two assists.

Dekkers: 18 points on 8-of-17 all field goal attempts, 2-of-7 three-point field goal attempts, one rebound and four assists.

Tucker Vander Feen: three points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 three-point field goal attempts, three assists and one steal.

Topete: 12 points on 5-of-10 all field goal attempts, 1-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, 1-of-1 free-throw attempt, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Jared Nohava: five points on 2-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, four rebounds and one steal.

Conner Koopmans: three points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, three rebounds and one assist.

Kade Lynott: 0-of-1 field goal attempt.

Team totals: 55 points on 23-of-46 all field goal attempts, 5-of-17 three-point field goal attempts, 4-of-7 free-throw attempts, 15 rebounds, 18 assists and four steals.

Schedule

The Falcons have back-to-back home games this week, against Canton, S.D., on Jan. 12 and Harris-Lake Park on Jan. 13. Games follow the girls’ contests.

LB 14-12-24-18=68

WS 7-19-17-12=55