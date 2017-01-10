Phew! Lady Falcons escape with win over L-B

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team started the 2017 portion of the season with a cliff-hanger and came away with a 57-56 win over Lawton-Bronson Jan. 3.

The Lady Falcons improved to a 10-1 record with the win. The Eagles were 1-9 record after the loss but nearly snared their second win as they had two chances to win the game.

“It was a nail biter,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay. “Hats off to them. They played a good game and definitely did not play to the level of what their record showed.”

“I was proud of how our girls battled all the way to the end and overcame adversity even though we did not play our best game,” he said. “We had to get the rust off from the long break and luckily we were able to do that and still secure a win.”

West Sioux started the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead but it was tight the whole way. The Lady Falcons’ lead got to four points later but WS committed a key foul at half-court and L-B made two free throws for a 56-54 deficit.

Rodenburgh scored the Lady Falcons’ final point as she was 1-of-2 at the foul line with 18 seconds to go.

“We got it in-bounded and they trapped us, forcing a turnover. They called a time-out and drew up a play, got a decent look from 15 feet and missed the shot. We got the rebound and got fouled with five seconds left,” said McVay.

West Sioux kept the fans at the edge of their seats as Rodenburgh and Katey Koopmans did not convert on free-throws late.

“They dove down and got a contested look from behind the three-point arc and missed to end the game,” said McVay.

Rodenburgh tallied 21 points to lead the way for West Sioux.

Abbie Ericson scored 16 points as she was 8-of-8 shooting despite missing time due to foul trouble.

Autumn Fluent had 21 points to lead L-B.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, on rebound, one assist and two steals.

Koopmans: 0-of-1 field goal attempt, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, three rebounds and one steal.

Josie McKee: 0-of-3 all field goal attempts and one steal.

Emma Mace: eight points on 3-of-8 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempts, 2-of-4 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Rodenburgh: 21 points on 7-of-13 all field goal attempts, 2-of-4 three-point field goal attempts, 5-of-6 free-throw attempts, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot.

Emma McManaman: five points on 2-of-3 all field goal attempts, 1-of-2 free-throw attempts, six rebounds and one steal.

Payton Schwiesow; seven points on 3-of-6 all field goal attempts, 1-of-3 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Ericson: 16 points on 8-of-8 all field goal attempts, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Team totals: 57 points on 23-of-43 all field goal attempts, 2-of-5 three-point field goal attempts, 9-of-16 free-throw attempts, 22 rebounds, 13 assists, 14 steals and five blocked shots.

LB 11-18-10-17=56

WS 18-12-12-15=57