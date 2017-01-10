WS girls trounce Tigers in league win

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team got back to the easy win route with a 65-13 War Eagle Conference victory at Trinity Christian Jan. 6. This followed a one-point, 57-56 win over Lawton-Bronson Jan. 3.

“We looked a little rusty coming out of (holiday) break against Lawton-Bronson and that was not the case at Trinity,” said West Sioux Head Coach Adam McVay. “We took care of business.”

“We forced a lot of turnovers with our pressure and got a lot of easy baskets,” he said. “Overall it was a great team win and everyone saw playing time. We saw a lot of contributions from a lot of different girls throughout the game.”

The Lady Falcons had a record of 11-1 after the win over the Lady Tigers.

Junior Taylor Rodenburgh led the West Sioux offense with 26 points.

Junior Abbie Ericson scored 10 points.

Freshman Payton Schwiesow netted eight points.

WS led 32-8 after eight minutes — that was the best quarter for the home team’s offense.

West Sioux had 23 steals with 10 players chipping in at least one.

WS Statistics

Shady Blankenship: two points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt and one steal.

Katey Koopmans: two points on 1-of-4 all field goal attempts, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Josie McKee: four points on 2-of-4 all field goal attempts, four rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Kailey Bak: one assist and one steal.

Danna Schipper: three points on 1-of-1 field goal attempt, 1-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, one assist and two steals.

Emma Mace: two points on 1-of-9 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt, one rebound, four assists and two blocked shots.

Rodenburgh: 26 points on 11-of-16 all field goal attempts, 4-of-8 three-point field goal attempts, 0-of-1 free-throw attempt, five rebounds, one assist and five steals.

Samantha Salker: 0-of-2 all field goal attempts, one rebound, one assist and two steals.

Meghan Danielson: four points on 1-of-3 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts.

Sydney Reinking: one rebound and one steal.

Leah Rehder: two points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts, 0-of-1 three-point field goal attempt and one rebound.

Emma McManaman: two points on 1-of-2 all field goal attempts and four rebounds.

Schwiesow: eight points on 4-of-5 all field goal attempts, 0-of-2 free-throw attempts, two rebounds, two assists, five steals and one blocked shot.

Ericson: 10 points on 4-of-7 all field goal attempts, 2-of-2 free-throw attempts, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Team totals: 65 points on 28-of-58 all field goal attempts, 5-of-11 three-point field goal attempts, 4-of-8 free-throw attempts, 24 rebounds, 18 assists, 23 steals and three blocked shots.

Schedule

West Sioux will host Canton, S.D., Thursday, Jan. 12 in non-league play. Harris-Lake Park will be at WS for a WEC game Friday, Jan. 13. Game times are 6:00 p.m.

WS 32-16-8-9=65

TC 8- 1-2-2=13