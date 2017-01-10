Falcons split dual matches

By Steve Peterson

West Sioux’s wrestling team battled Boyden-Hull-Rock Valley (BHRV) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (CL/G-LR) in dual matches Jan. 6 and came away with a split.

The Falcons beat (BHRV), 45-24 and lost to CL/G-LR, 48-30.

Vs. BHRV

At 113 pounds: Dillon Lynott (WS) beat Lane Busby in a fall in 0:23.

At 120 pounds: Seth Salker (WS) won by forfeit.

At 126 pounds: There was a double forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Saul Ortiz (WS) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds: Austin Rozeboom beat Kory Van Oort (WS) in a decision, 5-3.

At 145 pounds: Joshua Hash beat Logan Zwart (WS) in a fall in 1:12.

At 152 pounds: Austin Roemeling beat Trevor Schuller (WS) in a fall in 3:50.

At 160 pounds: Kyler Bak (WS) beat Zach Rau in a fall in 5:47.

At 170 pounds: Brandon Roemeling beat Cole Maxson (WS) in a decision, 8-5.

At 182 pounds: Neddy Montes (WS) beat Logan Block in a decision, 15-8.

At 195 pounds: Wyatt Johnson (WS) beat Jesus Aranda (BHRV) in a fall in 3:01.

At 220 pounds: Darlyn Marquez (WS) beat Chris VanDerBrink in a fall in 3:50.

At 285 pounds: Don Kraai beat Eddie Heriberto-Topete (WS) in a fall in 0:44.

At 106 pounds: Adam Allard (WS) beat Caleb Westra in a fall in 0:15.

Vs. CL/G-LR

At 106 pounds: Allard (WS) beat Dax De Groot in a fall in 0:24.

At 113 pounds: Lynott (WS) beat Cody Kramer in a fall in 0:47.

At 120 pounds: Salker (WS) won by forfeit.

At 126 pounds: Nile Christensen (CL/G-LR) won by forfeit.

At 132 pounds: Gable Sieperda beat Alex Chavez (WS) in a fall in 0:36.

At 138 pounds: Van Oort (WS) beat Mitch Van Beek in a decision, 4-3.

At 145 pounds: Dylan Sprock beat Zwart (WS) in a fall in 1:12.

At 152 pounds: Caleb Kramer beat Trevor Schuller (WS) in a fall in 1:40.

At 160 pounds: Bryce Vande Weerd beat Junior Lopez (WS) in a fall in 3:36.

At 170 pounds: Maxson (WS) beat Bryce Bickerstaff in a fall in 2:51.

At 182 pounds: Kolten Bus beat Montes (WS) in a fall in 0:27.

At 195 pounds: Jarrett Meyer beat Johnson (WS) in a fall in 3:58.

At 220 pounds: Marquez (WS) beat Austin Winkel in a decision, 4-3.

At 285 pounds: Ross Wiertema beat Heriberto-Topete (WS) in a fall in 0:41.