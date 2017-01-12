Quilt display, silent auction at Akron library now

By Julie Ann Madden

Whether you’re a quilter looking for a quilting masterpiece or someone looking for a quilt to keep warm with this winter, the Akron Public Library has just the chance for you.

Internationally-known quilter Jaynette Huff, of Conway, Ark., and rural Union County, S.D., has donated one of her quilts entitled “Attic Window Batiks” for a silent auction to benefit the Akron Public Library.

Explaining the librarians have always been so helpful to her husband, Larry, and she when they are here, “It’s a matter of giving back because they have provided us with so many nice things — from a place with free WiFi to audio books that Jaynette can listen to while she quilts.

Until Huff made a “scrappy” or “stash” quilt, including this one on the silent auction, she told The Akron Hometowner she’d never really been a fan of scrappy-stash quilts. A quilter’s stash includes all the leftover quilting scraps and pieces of fabric they just haven’t used yet, often stored in closets and under their beds.

But there are many quilters who love creating scrappy-stash quilts, said Huff, adding once she made one, she decided to write a book of stash quilting patterns.

When she takes a publishing interest in a certain type of quilting, Huff forms a small quilting group that meets monthly.

As with her book, Paper Piecing Quilts of Praise, the group studied traditional classic hymns together, sang them and also shared their joys and sorrows in prayer. Huff designed a block for each hymn and the group members used the patterns to make their own unique quilts. At the end of the group sessions, quilts are made from the blocks and featured in her books.

Huff fell in love with scrappy-stash quilting, and Attic Window Batiks pattern is one of her favorites in her book, Stash Magic. It features scrappy quilting blocks in each “window pane” with a brick-printed fabric background.

With its size, it would look nice on the back of a couch, be a warm blanket throw or it can even be a wall hanging, said Huff. “I hope somebody likes it enough to help the library, too.”

Editor’s Note: (Above) The library display this month features several of Huff’s quilts so take some time to see these works of sewing art. Also, the library has several of Huff’s quilting books available for checkout.