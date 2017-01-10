A-W Large Group Speech Recital is set for Sunday, Jan. 15

This Sunday evening, Jan. 15, the Akron-Westfield Large Group Speech team will be performing all of the selections they will be performing for the district competition.

The district competition will be held on Jan. 21 in Le Mars. The Westerner team has been spending early mornings, late nights and weekends working on their group’s selections for the district competition.

Thirty or more schools of all sizes will be competing for the right to continue and perform on the state level.

You will laugh, cry and be impressed at the talented speech students. Come support the students at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 in the A-W auditorium.