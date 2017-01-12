Horton takes supervisors’ oath; Kass, chairman for Plymouth County

By Steve Peterson

Plymouth County supervisors met for the first time in 2017 on Jan. 3.

Judge Jeff Neary gave the Oath of Office to newly-elected Supervisor Gary Horton. The Akron man will represent District No. 5 for the next four years as he won election in November. Horton just retired as Akron City Administrator.

Supervisor Mark Loutsch of District No. 2, rural Le Mars, was also re-elected.

Horton’s committee duties will be Plains Area Mental Health Board; Plymouth County Planning Council; Synergy Board; Loess Hills Alliance Board Member; Le Mars Business Initiative Corporation liaison; Mental Health Crisis Board & Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health Board; and Northwest Iowa Early Childhood Board.

Auditor Stacey Feldman conducted the election for supervisors’ chairman and vice-chairman offices.

Don Kass, of rural Remsen, was elected chairman and Craig Anderson, of rural Merrill, was elected vice-chairman, each by unanimous vote.

In other action, supervisors approved the County Wellness Program agreement with Wellmark/Iowa State Association of Counties.

“The county receives a discount for employees’ participation in the Wellmark program, up to five percent off the premium. It includes a physical and wellness assessment,” said Feldman.

“Equally important to the money is if someone is found to have a condition such as pre-diabetic, it can be treated,” said Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond.

Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann, by a resolution vote, was authorized as the investment officer of the county.

The following were re-appointed to boards, all by unanimous vote:

Curt Moodie, of Kingsley: Veteran Affairs Board, a three-year term;

Paul Schroeder, Le Mars: County Board of Health, a three-year term;

Ralph Klemme, Le Mars; Stuart Harris, Akron; and Peg Becker, Hinton: County Zoning Board, five-year terms; and

Nancy Anderson, Merrill: Board of Adjustment, a five-year term.

Feldman was authorized to pay bills, postage, and part-time 2017 salaries by unanimous vote.

Supervisors appointed Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed in time Certificate of Deposits at approved depositories.

Budget requests for FY 2017-2018 included: Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, $2,000 for dues; Western Iowa Housing Improvement Trust Fund, not to exceed $15,000; Siouxland Regional Transit System, $32,137; Plymouth County Public Libraries of Akron, Kingsley, Remsen and Merrill, $85,000.

Discussions by Plymouth County supervisors of the FY 2017-2018 budget were expected at the Jan. 10 and 17 meetings.