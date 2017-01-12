Korean War veteran pays tribute to Hollywood’s Debbie Reynolds

By Julie Ann Madden

With the death of Hollywood actress and singer Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 28, 2016, an Akron, S.D., soldier recalled his memories of her.

Korean War veteran Dennis Hultgren, of Akron, S.D., originally saw the actress-singer at a Hollywood Program for soldiers when he was serving in the Korean War overseas.

In 1992, Hultgren and his wife, Nelda, went to Las Vegas for their 35th wedding anniversary celebration and decided to go to the Debbie Reynolds show because he remembered her from Korea.

During the Korean War, Hultgren’s responsibilities were to take care of the bodies of soldiers who were killed in combat, preparing them for transport home.

Army regiments were transferred from the front lines to reserve areas and back to the front lines, he explained. It was during a reserves area time that he saw Reynolds perform.

Here are excerpts from his published memoir entitled, “To Korea & Back Home Again.”

“One fine day we had, while in reserve, was being entertained by professionals from Hollywood. These Hollywood personalities donated their talents in Korea, preforming for the troops. The 224th Infantry Regiment used the 5th Regimental Combat Team area for the program. A large stage was set up in front of a large steep hill. We were all placed in front of the stage on a huge level area. The stage area was guarded, believe it or not, by Military Police (MPs), who stood with their backs to the stage, watching the soldiers so no sex-crazed soldiers could jump up on the stage to kiss or whatever engage with the girl entertainers,” is how Hultgren described meeting the famous Hollywood star.

“I have to state here, that I never saw a white woman the entire time I was in Korea, except for professional girl entertainers. There may have been some female nurses back at the hospitals but I don’t know that. This was a male Army in Korea.

“The Star-studded cast performed for the 40th Infantry Division with a program both in the morning and afternoon. I remember I went to the afternoon performance. I’m sure it was a little warmer then. This was the last Sunday in December 1952.

“The troupe was headed by master of ceremonies Keenan Wynn, Walter Pidgeon and the rising 17-year-old young star Debbie Reynolds.

The show opened with a fast give-and-take by Wynn and comedian Carpenter. (I wish I could remember his first name.) Then Pidgeon came on and the two others took turns insulting him to the delight of the soldiers.

“Actress June Bruner brought laughs with an army parody of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — this is a number she performed on two previous visits to Korea entertaining the troops.

“Peggy Hill, a lovely girl who has cut records with top orchestras, responded with several top torch songs, including “You Belong To Me.” Of course, the excited soldiers responded with cheers and applause. It was really a lot of fun for all of us.

“Debbie Reynolds had the guys in her hand with her performance. She looked up at the hill back of the program. There were some of our American soldiers sitting up there with their weapons. She pointed at them and asked the crowd in front of the stage, “Who are those men up there? Are they the Enemy? Are we safe here?” Of course, that also drew a big laugh.

“She teamed up with Carpenter, doing the Rumba dance.

“She brought us memories of her first movie called “Two Weeks of Love” by singing together with Carpenter the song from the same movie called “Aba Daba Honeymoon.”

“Carpenter then sang his version of “Shine Little Glow Worm, Glimmer, Glimmer.”

“These entertainers put on their show in freezing temperatures. The girls braved the cold in bare legs and sweaters. The applause and cheering for the performers after it was over was deafening. They all came back and stood and waved for more applause.

“After the show, the soldiers spent some time talking with comrades from other units who attended the show.

“I had the opportunity to visit with her after the fun show,” Hultgren wrote about personally meeting Reynolds in 1992. “I told her I remembered her entertaining the troops in Korea. I asked her if she remembered that day. She said she felt sorry for us all because we had no place to sit, and had to sit on the ground.

“I asked her if she remembered what she said concerning the soldiers on the hill back of the stage. She immediately replied, “I asked you all if they were the Enemy, and if we were safe here.”

“I thought that was amazing for her to remember that after 50 years. She gave me a picture of herself, which she also signed which I thought was nice. She is still a good looker even though she is no longer young.”

“You probably are wondering how I can remember all the details of that show. Well — I still have the write-up about that show taken from a copy of the 224th Regiment Newsletter, which I have kept (for 65 years).

“That did help me remember but I could have written quite a lot about it anyway. Important things are easy to remember, and that show was important to me.”