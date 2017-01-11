Announce engagement

Mrs. Carol Welch, wife of the late Clayton Welch, announces the engagement of their daughter, Lisa Ann Welch to David Robert Hodgson, son of the late Vicki Hodgson and grandson of the late Harold and Rosie Stubbs of Alcester, S.D.

Lisa graduated from Akron-Westfield Community School in 1999 and the University of South Dakota in 2004. She is currently employed at Sanford Health as a Patient Access Representative.

Dave graduated from Alcester-Hudson High School in 1998 and from Dakota State University in 2006. He is currently employed at Select Medical as a Clinical Liaison. Dave is also a veteran of the U.S. Army. An April 8, 2017 wedding is planned.