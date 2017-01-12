Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “What was your favorite gift for Christmas?”

Junior Danika Smith answered, “A necklace from my Grandma, because it was my Grandpa’s, who passed away.”

Sophomore Chase Stowe responded, “My smart watch because it tracks my workouts.”

Derrick Myers, a junior, said, “The presence of my family, I love them.”

Justyne Rabey, a junior, answered, “My new phone because its new!”

Junior Michael VanderMeulen said, “My new sweatshirt.”

Schon Mack, a junior, responded, “All of my PS4 games.”

Senior Nicole Varns said, “A blanket that had pictures of me and all the important people in my life.”

Payton Green, a junior, said, “My Minnesota Vikings sweatshirt.”