Senior Spotlight

￼

Nicholas

Schnell

By: Josie Green

Nick Schnell is the son of Amy (and Kevin Linder) and Steve (and Tracy Schnell). He was born on November 25, 1998, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Nick’s friends call him by a few of his nicknames, including “Nickelodeon” and “Penguin.” He has three siblings Taylor and Ryleigh Schnell and Katie Linder.

While in high school Nick has been involved in choir, jazz band, art, and speech.

“Penguin’s” favorite pastimes are hanging out with his friends and just laughing even when nothing was funny, they still laugh. That’s just the kind of people they are, they’re simply the best friends a guy can ask for.

His favorite sport is golf and his favorite movie is Interstellar. Some of Nick’s favorite musicians are Queen, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, and his mom.

When he was younger he imagined himself as an astronaut, he imagined finding new worlds, exploring the unknown and pushing the boundaries of what is to what could be. “I’m not gonna lie there are still times when I find myself imagining such events happening”, Nick said.

Nick’s most memorable moment would be when showed his “first video at the first football pep-rally in 2015, the way the people reacted and how they supported me from then forward is something that I will take with me for the rest of my life.”

His is employed at his dad’s golf course in Spirit Lake, called Okoboji View. He works there during the summer, it’s nice because he gets to work with his dad which is most any boy’s dream.

After high school “Penguin” plans to further his understanding in the world of film making. “I could sit here and tell you that my main goal in life is to put together a major production film, but I’d be lying.” By far, his main goal in life is to be happy, get married, have children, live a life of joy and to regret nothing, because at the end of the day that’s all that really matters right?

What “Nickelodeon” likes most about high is the school lunches…just kidding. What he really likes about high school is hanging out with his friends.

Advice he has for the underclassmen is take it all in and enjoy it…you hear it all of the time but it really does go by fast, just do your work and enjoy the rest.

The person that inspires Nick the most would be Mrs. Dirks because “she made it clear to me that I can do whatever I set my mind to, she is one of the nicest people I know and I will never forget her!”

His favorite class is art because he gets to express himself in a way that everyone can see and it’s also very relaxing.

If Nick could relive one moment in his life it would be when he first sang at Allstate Choir in Ames, Iowa.

“Penguin’s” greatest achievement in or out of high is being involved in the school musicals throughout the years.

Nick doesn’t really have a regret about high school because “I think I lived it to the fullest, did all the things that I wanted to do and maybe more, it was great!”