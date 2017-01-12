Senior Spotlight

￼

Austin

Allard

By: Maggie Brown

Austin Allard, son of Tim and LaRae Allard, was born August 18, 1998, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Austin has four brothers Andrew, Aaron (who is also a senior), Adam (who is a freshman), and Arik (who is in fifth grade).

His three high school activities are football, baseball, and speech, with baseball being his favorite sport.

Austin’s favorite pastimes are hanging out with his friends, playing sports, and watching movies. His favorite musician is Zac Brown Band.

Austin’s favorite childhood memory is going on vacation with his family to Florida.

When he was younger, Austin imagined himself as a Chiropractor, like his Dad.

Austin’s most memorable moment is going to state football in his junior year.

Austin has worked at the school during the summer the last three years.

His goals after high school are to go to college and graduate.

Austin likes spending time with his friends the most about high school.

The advice he has for underclassmen would be to “Have fun while it lasts and try new things.”

Austin’s inspiration would be Coach Stick. “He has taught me to be a better person.”

If Austin could relive one moment in his life it would be the state championship game last year. His greatest achievement is being the football state runner-up.

Austin’s favorite class would is math, “I understand it and I love my teachers.”