Senior Spotlight

Michael

Finzen

By: Nicole Varns

Michael Finzen, also known as Mike, was born March 25, 1999. His parents are Matthew and Marlys, and he has an older sister, Michelle.

While in high school, Mike has been involved in track, football, and FFA. His favorite sport is football.

Michael’s favorite movie is Fast Five and his favorite music is anything country.

When he was younger he imagined growing up to be a farmer. He currently works on the family farm.

After high school, Mike is going to Western Iowa Tech to study Auto Body Mechanics. After he graduates he wants to get a good job using his skills.

Michael’s favorite part of high school was being able to be with his friends all day.

His biggest regret about high school is not staying on top of his work and turning his assignments in on time. His advice for underclassmen is to get your homework done.

Mike’s favorite excuse for not handing in homework on time is, “I forgot it home.”

Michael’s greatest achievement is surviving high school.

While in high school, Michael’s favorite class was shop because he likes working with his hands.

Michael’s parents have inspired him the most.