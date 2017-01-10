As of THURSDAY: Hospital entrances relocated

Due to the construction process at Hawarden Regional Healthcare, the relocation of patient areas will be as follows:

• The Emergency Room will be located on the North Side of the new building with access from 12th Street as of 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

• The Main entrance for Visitors, Inpatients and Outpatient services with the exception of Physical Medicine and Lab services will be on the East side of the new building with access from 11th Street as of 7 a.m., Jan. 12.

• Physical Medicine and Lab patients will continue to use the West Side entrance on Avenue L at this time.

Hawarden Regional Healthcare will provide wayward signage to assist the public to find the same great services with a unified entry point,” said HRH CEO Jayson Pullman.

Hawarden Regional Healthcare is in the next phase of the construction project. The local EMS providers are aware of the new points of entry to ensure rapid response and treatment for patients.

“I thank you in advance for tolerance during construction and know that this community will enjoy the new space,” said Pullman.