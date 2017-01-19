Plymouth County gets first National Historic Landmark designation

By Julie Ann Madden

Plymouth County has its first National Historic Landmark, and it’s in Hancock Township, south of Westfield.

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that Secretary Sally Jewell designated Kimball Village a National Historic Landmark.

It is the 26th National Historic Landmark in Iowa and only one of about 2,500 across America.

The Kimball Village Site is a prehistoric Mill Creek people’s village dated between 1100 and 1250 A.D. that was originally discovered in the 1930s.

“Iowa artifact hunters dug up some unusual material in Plymouth County in 1936…and three years later, a team from the Works Progress Administration dug trenches 8 feet deep into the site and made an astonishing discovery: houses, hearths, storage pits, burial features and more than 9,000 artifacts, including more than 100 tools made from bone, shell and stone beads, and ceramic pottery dating back some 800 years,” according to a press release.

Some of these artifacts are part of Sioux City’s prehistoric peoples collection at the Sioux City Public Museum. Prehistoric means “before written history.”

Mill Creek is a tributary of the Little Sioux River so these sites have been found in both the Big Sioux River and Little Sioux River valleys, Sioux City Public Museum Curator of History Matt Anderson told The Akron Hometowner a few days after the National Historic Landmark designation was announced.

They are all similar sites in that they are pretty extensive village sites, particularly Kimball where there is evidence of wood frame structures that people lived in and storage pits of items, he said.

Artifacts found show the Mill Creek people’s way of life included farming, hunting and fishing, said Anderson. “It’s pretty clear these sites were occupied year-round. They were not nomadic like later Midwestern tribes were.”

One of the museum’s prized artifacts from the Kimball Village site is a reassembled pottery shards pot on permanent loan from the Iowa Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Iowa.

It was probably used to store corn and possibly used to carry water, said Anderson, who estimated this storage jar with a Chamberlain rim would hold 10 to 15 gallons of water.

Other artifacts from the Kimball site include:

• Tools made of bone such as a bison scapula shoulder blade used as a garden-type hoe, an arrow shaft straightener, and awls used in making clothing;

• Tools made of stones: spear and arrow points; a kelt (ax head); and sandstone abrader to sharpen their kelts and projectile points.

• Seashells, which show they traded with other peoples. An olivetta shell, which may have been brought from the Gulf of Mexico is one of the artifacts. There is some evidence of a trade with the Cahokia people from near St. Louis, Mo. It appears Mill Creek people traded dried buffalo meat or something for the shells and some types of pottery. Mill Creek’s pottery is much more plain and thicker than Cahokia pottery.

“These are basically what you find at these sites, lithic (pottery material), stone and bone tools,” said Anderson. “It’s what has survived the material culture.”

One theory is the Mill Creek people were “pushed out of this area” — possibly by a climatic change or by people such as the Oneota tribes which came later and may have had larger populations and/or better weapons, he said. “A lot of these (local) sites are similar to Mill Creek sites that were found up in South Dakota and North Dakota along the Missouri River called Middle Missouri (Tradition) sites. The theory overall is possibly these (Westfield area) people are the ancestors of Mandan and Hidatsa peoples up in North Dakota.”

“The Kimball site is special because it wasn’t widely known until the 1930s,” said Anderson, “so the State Archeologist’s Office had a chance to do an actual professional dig up there in the 1930s. Almost all of the material we have is from that dig. It’s really valuable archeology.”

The museum also has some artifacts from the Broken Kettle site, found along the Broken Kettle Creek in rural Plymouth County but archeology-wise they aren’t as valuable because that area had been disturbed much by amateurs.

“There are a lot of nice pieces from there but a lot of things were disturbed so we can’t tell the same story from this site,” Anderson explained.

As to all the Hometowner’s questions of why or how, “It’s kind of hard to tell,” he answered. “That’s one of the problems with archeology. You’re trying to piece together the story of a material culture from what’s leftover — most of this is found in midden pits — that which they were really just throwing away. There’s not a written account — you don’t have that to go by.”

“Around Sioux City and along the bluffs, you have a good chance of hitting a Native American burial site, particularly since we are down at the confluence of the Big Sioux River and Missouri River,” said Anderson. “It was an area that was intensely settled — probably much farther before the Mill Creek people, and for the same reasons our ancestors came here: the geographical location.”

In 2008, the Loess Hills Scenic Byway Council appealed to Plymouth County’s residents for help with an archeological study in hopes of achieving “All-American Road” status for the Loess Hills Scenic Byway as it already was deemed a National Scenic Byway in 2002. The Council’s team included the Iowa Office of State Archeologist, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, National Park Service – National Historic Landmark Program members and the Council’s Plymouth County representative Gary Tucker.

To be an All-American Road, the team must prove the byway has at least two of six national significant characteristics: natural, recreation, historic, archeological, scenic and cultural. At the time of the appeal, the Loess Hills already had the significant “natural” characteristic because of its natural, unique landform.

It was also noted then the Loess Hills possibly has historic significance with portions of it being part of the Mormon Trail, Lewis & Clark expedition, the Handcart Trail and Gold Rush — but none of these transverses the whole Loess Hills area, according to Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development’s Shirley Frederiksen.

The Kimball Village Site, which is along the Loess Hills Scenic Byway, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 11, 2010.

“Kimball Village is nationally significant for the detailed scientific date and in-ground data it still contains in the area of Archeology, Native American Ethnic Heritage, and Community Planning and Development, according to the National Register Form by Cynthia L. Peterson, Lynn M. Alex and William E. Whittaker, archeologists, Office of State Archeologist, University of Iowa.