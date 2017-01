By Steve Peterson

West Sioux girls’ basketball team had another strong week with one player’s personal milestone and two more wins for a 13-1 overall record.

Junior Taylor Rodenburgh became the fifth Lady Falcon to hit the 1000th point milestone in their high school career.

She did so with a second quarter lay-up in a 62-17 win over Canton, S.D., for West Sioux Jan. 12.

