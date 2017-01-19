Question of the Week

By: Jillian Hyer

This week students and staff were asked “If you could anywhere for vacation, where would you go and why?”

Autumn Stowe, a sophomore, answered, “Hawaii with Jillian, because we could be happy and share pineapple together.”

Senior Natalie Harvey said, “Cancun, because I love the beach and the shopping areas.”

Sophomore Jennifer Ritz responded, “Hawaii, because its warm.”

Shaylee Siebens answered, “Colorado, because mountains.”

Brooklyn Gravenish said, “Minnesota, because I have family there.”

Mr. Kent Johnson answered, “Egypt to see the pyramids.”

Marlene Zamora said, “Europe, because of all of the history and artifacts.”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad answered, “South Africa, because I want to take my family to visit friends and see African animals in their natural habitat.”

Senior Callie Henrich said, “Hawaii, because I have never been there and want to experience the warm ocean.”